How does Ole Miss match up with Penn State? A Peach Bowl scouting report

Dec. 6—OXFORD — Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan said "styles make great fights" when the Dec. 30 matchup between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State was announced last Sunday.

With just under four weeks until game day, let the comparing and contrasting begin.

It will be the third Peach Bowl appearance for Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC), the second New Year's Six bowl in three years and fourth in the last decade. Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) is in its fifth New Year's Six game under head coach James Franklin and second in a row. The Nittany Lions defeated Utah in last year's Rose Bowl and have 21 wins over the last two seasons.

Penn State stands in the way of Ole Miss' first 11-win season, and the Nittany Lions have done things a little differently than the Rebels have. Here's a look at how the teams stack up.

Penn State's offense vs. Ole Miss' defense

The Nittany Lions average 37.2 points per game, which leads the Big Ten and ranks 12th nationally. The numbers are a bit skewed with 63 points against FCS opponent Delaware and 63 against 3-9 UMass. Without those games, Penn State averaged a very solid 32 points per game. The Nittany Lions faced four top-30 scoring defenses — Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa and Rutgers. They averaged 21.3 points per game in those matchups, with 31 and 27 point efforts against the Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights, respectively. They scored a combined 27 points against the Wolverines and Buckeyes, who have the No. 1 and 2 scoring defenses in college football.

Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has an exceptional 23-1 touchdown-interception ratio. He averages 194.7 passing yards per game, which is 69th nationally, and his 61.1 completion percentage is 72nd. His 6.67 yards per attempt ranks 85th in the country and 10.92 yards per completion is 87th. Allar is the No. 31 graded quarterback nationally, per Pro Football Focus. Per CFBStats, he had 95 passing plays of 10 yards or more and 24 plays of 20 yards or more (the latter number is tied for 91st nationally). For reference, Ole Miss junior Jaxson Dart had 116 and 56 in those respective categories. Last season, Penn State senior quarterback Sean Clifford — a four-year starter surrounded by experienced targets — averaged 8.04 yards per attempt and 12.49 yards per completion. The Rebels hold opposing passers to 7.1 yards per attempt, tied for 57th.

The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten in rushing offense at 186.7 yards per game. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have rushed for 851 yards and 702 yards, respectively. Penn State has an upper-echelon offensive line anchored by probable first-round pick Olu Fashanu. The Nittany Lions have allowed 15 sacks — second-fewest in the Big Ten — and have the 19th-ranked run blocking unit, according to PFF. Ole Miss thrives at getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and making plays in the backfield, ranking 16th in sacks per game and 25th in tackles for loss per game.

Penn State fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich Nov. 12. In two games since then, the Nittany Lions are averaging 34.5 points per game and racked up a season-high 586 yards of offense in the season finale against Michigan State.

Ole Miss' offense vs. Penn State's defense

This is among the game's best chess matches — Lane Kiffin/Charlie Weis Jr's offensive gameplan vs. Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's elite group.

Ole Miss is 19th nationally in scoring at 34.8 points per game and 15th in total offense (455.4 yards per game). The Nittany Lions allow just 11.4 points per game, ranking third in the FBS. They lead the nation with 48 sacks. Adisa Isaac leads the team with 7.5 sacks, but their top edge rusher, Chop Robinson — another probable high draft selection — declared for the NFL Draft Tuesday and will not play in the Peach Bowl. Even without Robinson, 10 other Penn State players notched at least two sacks this season. Ole Miss' offensive line has had an uneven year — injuries to its tackles at various times have undoubtedly played a part in that — and have allowed 26 sacks compared to 16 (in 13 games) a year ago.

Under Kiffin, the Rebels' bread and butter has been running the ball to set up everything else it does. Penn State has the No. 3 rush defense in college football, surrendering 69.7 yards per game. According to CFBStats the Nittany Lions have given up 28 runs of 10 yards or more, tied for second-fewest nationally. The Rebels have 76 such plays offensively, which is tied for 20th in the FBS. Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins is third among SEC running backs with 33 runs of at least 10 yards. Penn State has allowed 100 rushing yards twice — 227 to Michigan and 146 in the season opener against West Virginia — and have held two opponents to negative rushing totals. The Nittany Lions have also not allowed offenses to sustain drives either, as opponents have run just 686 plays, tied for third-fewest nationally, per CFBStats.

When Ole Miss' run game clicks, the passing game tends to follow, and Dart and the Rebels are at their best attacking down the field. Dart is tied for fourth nationally in passing plays of 20 yards or more (56), per CFBStats. Three Rebels receivers have at least 700 receiving yards this year — seniors Tre Harris, Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins — and Harris leads the way with 851 yards. Harris ranks 27th nationally (fourth in the SEC) at 18.1 yards per reception.

Penn State's defense ranks third in passing yards allowed per game (153.6) and has surrendered just 24 passing plays of 20 yards or more, tied for ninth in the FBS. No opposing passing offense has reached the 300-yard mark in a single game. The Rebels have four such passing games offensively.

