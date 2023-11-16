What does Oklahoma State football's offense need? Mike Gundy says 'we need to be balanced'

STILLWATER — In assessing what went wrong for the Oklahoma State offense last Saturday, answers were many.

Virtually nothing went right for the Cowboys in the 45-3 loss at Central Florida.

Inept run game. Turnovers. Pouring rain.

While those three issues are uncommon for the Cowboys this year, the Orlando experience shined a light on something that could be more bothersome going forward.

Because of the offense’s heavy reliance on Ollie Gordon II and the run game, it isn’t ideally suited for playing from behind.

To be fair, few offenses are. Most good offensive strategies rely on balance between running and throwing. But because of Gordon’s rise — he still leads the NCAA in rushing despite his 25 yards on 12 carries Saturday — these Cowboys have an enhanced need for a run threat.

As the 23rd-ranked Pokes head to Houston for a 3 p.m. Saturday game against the Cougars at TDECU Stadium, a return to running the ball is priority No. 1.

OSU quarterback Alan Bowman (7) prepares to pass during the first quarter against UCF on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

“When they know we have to throw the majority of the time, they’re going to kind of lean back on some things, and then be able to anticipate the pass,” quarterback Alan Bowman said. “What makes us a really good offense is when we can establish the run and that doesn’t mean run for 250 yards, it just means we’re gaining positive yards, we’re taking care of the football, we’re not hurting ourselves.

“We’ve been a team that’s taken care of the football, played some really good defense, and run the ball.”

Defensively, Houston ranks outside of the top 100 nationally in most major statistical categories, though run defense is its stronger area, ranking 92nd at 164.7 yards per game.

That’s still considerably better than UCF last week, which came in giving up 212 rush yards per game and locked down the Cowboys.

OSU is thin at receiver because of injuries to front-line players De’Zhaun Stribling, Talyn Shettron and Jaden Bray. The Cowboys used just four receivers in Bedlam and took only six on the trip to UCF.

OSU is also dealing with injury issues on the offensive line. Starting left guard Jason Brooks Jr. might be finished for the season with a lower leg injury suffered at West Virginia, then reaggravated in Bedlam.

His backup, Cole Birmingham, was limited at UCF, with Taylor Miterko stepping in for most of the game. And coach Mike Gundy revealed on Monday that center Joe Michalski hadn’t practiced in several days prior to the UCF game.

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman falls on the ball after it slipped through his hands during a rain shower in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

“For a while, we were able to play the same guys,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “This week, we had a little musical chairs going on, guys don’t get as many reps and that just adds to the whole thing.

“I’m trying to keep it realistic in that we’ve played good football for the last month-and-a-half, and I don’t wanna lose that part of it for our guys who were playing great. Come back next week, regroup and get it going again.”

With a defense that has been susceptible to big plays, particularly early in games, the Cowboy offense has maintained balance by scoring early. Last Saturday was the first time in the last six games OSU didn’t score on its opening possession, and all but one of those had been a touchdown.

The Cowboys haven’t had to face many big deficits in Big 12 play. In the five games OSU won, it trailed in three of them, the biggest deficit 32-24 to Kansas early in the third quarter before scoring the final 15 points of the game.

So staying within striking distance is imperative for this offense much more than recent Cowboy squads. The 2021 team had the biggest comeback in school history in the Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. For most of the 2010s, OSU had an NFL quarterback and elite receivers who could generate passing success even when the opponent knew a throw was coming.

But this team's makeup is different.

“We’re not good enough to be…” Gundy said before stopping to rephrase. “We need to be balanced. We have more of an ability now to be successful in that situation than we did six weeks ago. But it’s still not favorable for where we are right now.

“It’s difficult when you’re a balanced offense when you get behind by multiple scores.”

OSU vs. Houston

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday at TDECU Stadium in Houston (ESPN2)

