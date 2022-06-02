How does Oklahoma stack up against the Big 12 in 247Sports team recruiting rankings as of June 1?

This summer is bound to be an active one for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail. With the ChampU BBQ coming to Norman this weekend, the Sooners look to make significant strides with their targets from the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Oklahoma’s class took a temporary hit with the flip of Ashton Cozart to the Oregon Ducks, but with the additions of Javian Hester and L.V. Bunkley-Shelton, they’ve got some wiggle room at wide receiver for the next couple of seasons. On the bright side, the flip allowed the Sooners to focus their attention on in-state prospect and four-star wide receiver Cole Adams.

With just four commitments in their 2023 recruiting cycle, the Sooners currently sit No. 39 overall and No. eight in the Big 12. Jackson Arnold, Joshua Bates, Erik McCarty, and Kaleb Spencer may not have five stars next to their name, but they were priority targets for the Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff. There’s a chance that each of these guys adds another star to their recruiting profile with strong senior seasons.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders currently lead the Big 12 in team recruiting rankings and are the No. 2 team in the country. While they’ve had a nice start to the 2023 cycle under new head coach Joey McGuire, they’ve also got 20 commitments in the class, so of course, they’re leading the Big 12. Baylor, the No. 2 team in the conference has just 10 players committed to the 2023 class.

Recruiting is a marathon and not a sprint. While teams may have jumped out to early leads for tops in the conference, the Oklahoma Sooners have a big summer ahead of themselves. But as of June 1, let’s take a look at where the Big 12 stands in 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 2 overall)

Dec 28, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

5-star: 0

4-star: 4

3-star: 14

Highest Rated Commit: Isaiah Crawford, EDGE from Post, Texas

Baylor Bears (No. 11 overall)

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 2

3-star: 8

Highest Rated Commit: Christian Brathwaite, LB from Cypress, Texas

West Virginia Mountaineers (No. 17 overall)

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 1

3-star: 6

Highest Rated Commit: Rodney Gallagher, WR from Uniontown, Pa.

TCU Horned Frogs (No. 20 overall)

Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) chases down TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) at Jack Trice Stadium. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 1

3-star: 6

Highest Rated Commit: Cordale Russell, WR from Mesquite, Texas

Texas Longhorns (No. 24 overall)

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Longhorns place kicker Cameron Dicker (17) punts the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 4

3-star: 1

Highest Rated Commit: Ryan Niblett, WR from Houston, Texas

Oklahoma State Cowboys (No. 27 overall)

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) returns an interception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 0

3-star: 7

Highest Rated Commit: Billy Walton, EDGE from Dallas, Texas

Iowa State Cyclones (No. 28 overall)

Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reacts after a reception against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 1

3-star: 6

Highest Rated Commit: J.J. Kohl, QB from Ankeny, Iowa

Oklahoma Sooners (No. 39 overall)

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) is tackled by defensive lineman Kori Roberson (92) during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 1

3-star: 3

Highest Rated Commit: Jackson Arnold, QB from Denton, Texas

Kansas State Wildcats (No. 52 overall)

Jan 4, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers during the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 0

3-star: 3

Highest Rated Commit: Will Anciaux, TE from Wichita, Kan.

Kansas Jayhawks (Unranked)

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cam’Ron Dabney (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

5-star: 0

4-star: 0

3-star: 0

Highest Rated Commit: NA

1

1

1

1