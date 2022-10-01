What does Ohio State football insider Phil Harrison think about the Rutgers game?

There is no denying the fact that Rutgers football faces a tough, uphill battle today when they take on No. 3 Ohio State. This is a Buckeyes team that is a favorite not just to win the Big Ten, but also could become the first non-SEC team to win the national championship since Warren G. Harding was President.

Few cover college football let alone Ohio State football like Phil Harrison, a veritable encyclopedia of all things to come out of Columbus and a wealth of knowledge about the Big Ten.

In our conversation this week, Harrison talks about expectations around this Buckeyes football program. He also gives a sense of what the Ohio State fanbase thinks about the inclusion of Rutgers in the Big Ten.

Here are Phil Harrison’s thoughts on Ohio State football as they ready to play Rutgers on Saturday afternoon!

Is this the best Ohio State football team you have seen since Ryan Day took over?

“I think it’s too early to tell. I think the 2019 team he had was one of the best I’ve ever seen and should have won it all. It took a flukey type of win by Clemson with bad breaks and all for the Buckeyes to falter that night, and I still think the Buckeyes put up a much better fight than Clemson and have a shot at winning the whole thing against Joe Burrow and LSU. That team had Justin Fields at quarterback, some talented receivers, J.K. Dobbins at tailback, and defense led by Chase Young.

“That was a really, really good team, and all the metrics and analytics back it up. Sometimes, the best team doesn’t win it all, and sometimes you have an exceptional team in the wrong year that has other great teams. We’ll see though if this team continues the upward trend and gets to that point, if not better.”

CJ Stroud, what can we say? He's got it all. Is he the best Ohio State quarterback to come out of Columbus, potentially ever?

“Potentially, yes. But, someone recently asked me if I would take Stroud or Justin Fields and that’s a tough call. I think in the college game, I’d want a guy that can get it done with his arm and legs, and for that reason, I’d go with Fields ever so slightly. But, if Stroud keeps putting up the numbers he has and goes on to win the Heisman and lights the NFL on fire, then well, there’s that and I’ll gladly cawl back in a hole and admit I was wrong.”

What impact has Ohio State defensive coordinator Knowles had on this defense?

“Confidence and aggression are some of the main things he’s brought. Oftentimes, the defense tried to be too reactive and assignment sound as opposed to attacking offenses with great playmakers last year. Now you are seeing guys just go make plays and put the pressure on offenses with multiple looks. All you have to do is look at a guy like linebacker Tommy Eichenberg as an example.

“He has excelled in the scheme and attacking style because he’s not thinking too much, just attacking downhill and making plays. Now, there has to be better playmaking on the back-end in 1:1 situations though. You live with some of that with the style Knowles is employing, but Denzel Burke and company have to not allow the big play so often down the field.”

What is the concern level for Ohio State football when it comes to over-confidence and perhaps overlooking one or two opponents on their way to a coronation in Indianapolis?

“I don’t worry about overlooking an opponent with this team and coaching staff. That hasn’t happened under Day. Instead, I worry about the opponent playing with toughness, purpose, and confidence within a game plan to counteract what Ohio State wants to do on both sides of the ball.

“As good as Day is with Xs and Os, you can tell when he and the coaching staff is perplexed. It doesn’t happen very often, but did with Oregon and Michigan last season, and even with Nebraska to an extent. There were no answers, and you could see things turned into just trying to sling the ball around and trying to score your way to a win. That doesn’t typically work in late fall in the Big Ten.”

What is the perception about Rutgers and in particular, Rutgers football, among Ohio State fans?

“I’ll be honest and say Rutgers joining the Big Ten was a bit perplexing from a competitive standpoint. Everyone understood the whole television market argument, but it didn’t do much to evoke fear in other conferences and add to the level of games you’d see Ohio State play. However, Rutgers is a program that I think Ohio State fans admire and root for, especially with Schiano back running the show. Blue collar and hard work will always play well for OSU fans and that’s what you have with Schiano chopping wood again.

“And look, without Rutgers playing the first football game, and helping the interest in the sport grow, would rabid fanbases like Ohio State’s be planning weddings and bar mitzvahs around Saturdays in the fall? Would there be a Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, O-H-I-O? Likely not. So, I say people can make fun of Rutgers all they want, but America’s favorite sport owes a debt of gratitude to what grew out of New Jersey.”

