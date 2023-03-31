Who does Ohio State basketball turn to after Eugene Brown III’s departure?

With the news that Eugene Brown III will leave Ohio State after entering the transfer portal, it leaves the Buckeyes with an open scholarship depending on other factors and what happens with Brice Sensabaugh’s NBA decision.

Head coach Chris Holtmann can go a variety of different ways with the available scholarship. The most obvious is the transfer portal as we will look at a few names who have been linked to the Buckeyes.

There is also a big-time unsigned player who could return “home.” Let’s take a look below at a few options for Ohio State to fill its gap in the current roster.

Bronny James

Bronny James was making plays at Mc Donald’s All American 😳his shot making and playing in catch and shoot is 🔥 🎥 @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/Yb5sN7Uev1 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) March 27, 2023

Why he makes sense

James is coming off a solid performance at the McDonald’s All-American Game, mainly shooting from beyond the arc. His game is much more than that and he’d be a great addition to the Ohio State team. His name carries a ton of weight due to his father, but the eldest son of LeBron has loads of talent. James is still undecided and has to make a choice very soon with USC and Oregon his most likely other destinations.

Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle

Only 2 Power Conference players averaged 17+ PPG, under 1.5 TO: Keegan Murray and Jamison Battle. Battle is one of the most efficient high-volume scorers in the country and scores in just about every way imaginable. Great player for Ben Johnson and the Gophers to build around. pic.twitter.com/zc0nXf5SXT — Danny Johnson (@dannyjohnson_23) October 18, 2022

Why he makes sense

Battle was a beast in the Big Ten two seasons ago, this past one dealing with injuries made him not nearly as effective as he previously was. A terrific shooter from beyond the arc (35%), at the line (79%), and from the field (51.8%), he would be the wing shooter the Buckeyes sorely need if Brice Sensabaugh leaves for the NBA. He’s familiar with the conference and would bring a veteran presence to a younger lineup.

Story continues

North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson

Puff Johnson BREAKOUT 2022-2023 year coming… pic.twitter.com/T7AkRM410L — jman (@jhardy252) May 2, 2022

Why he makes sense

A former top recruit, Johnson didn’t make a massive mark during his time at UNC. He’s got the length that is sorely needed on this team and is a great slasher with a solid overall game. Johnson isn’t afraid to crash the boards and reminds me a bit of Justice Sueing, whose spot will need to be filled. Currently, it doesn’t seem like the Buckeyes have reached out, but these two parties could be a match.

Louisville transfer Kamari Lands

Kamari Lands ends the half with a three to make it a one point game!@LouisvilleMBB | #ACCMBB 📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/lalPrdIBMW — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 12, 2023

Why he makes sense

Not sure if you have noticed a theme here with transfers, but I’ll point it out if you haven’t — length. Lands fits that mold, at 6-foot, 8-inches, and he can stretch the floor as well. Another former top recruit, he could never find his groove with Louisville as they struggled mightily this past season. An Indiana native, he could come back closer to home and get himself into the NBA, something that Holtmann has shown he can do for his players. At this moment, there’s no confirmation that Ohio State has reached out, but that could change.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire