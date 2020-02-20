Does Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr want to join Bears in Chicago?

The Bears' trade for then-Oakland Raiders pass-rusher Khalil Mack on the eve of the 2018 regular season was one of the biggest transactions in franchise history, and instantly changed the outlook of football in Chicago in both the short and long-term. Now entering an offseason with big questions at quarterback, could another Bears-Raiders trade be on the horizon?

Similar to Mitchell Trubisky, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr is facing a shaky offseason. It seems pretty obvious that he is not Jon Gruden's guy, and there's at least a chance that Gruden and GM Mike Mayock will make an effort to trade him before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Carr's $21.5 million cap hit will complicate things but where there's a will, there's a way. And if Carr's recent post on Instagram is any clue, he might just have the 'will' to play in Chicago.

Carr has started 94 games for the Raiders since 2014 and suffered through some pretty low times in Oakland. But he's coming off of back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons and has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes over that span. Simply put, he'd be an upgrade over Trubisky.

In order for any of this to become reality, the Bears have to be willing to part ways with one of their early draft picks as trade compensation. It's unlikely that Ryan Pace will deal either of his second-rounders for Carr but Chicago could offer up a fourth-round pick (assuming the compensatory selection is awarded). Will the Raiders deal Carr for so little in return? It seems highly unlikely, which makes a potential trade a longshot at best.

Still, if Carr wants to be a Bear, then Pace has to at least consider him as the "competition" Bears fans are expecting at quarterback this offseason.

