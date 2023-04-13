Who does Notre Dame turn to at linebacker now that a top target is off the market

If you didn’t know, Texas linebacker Payton Pierce did not select Notre Dame, he chose Ohio State, and you have to wonder how much of an impact james laurinaitis had.

The former Irish grad assistant was the leader behind Pierce’s recruitment, and once Laurinaitis left for his alma mater, he seemingly took the middle linebacker with him.

Unfortunately, this leaves the Irish without a commit at the position and a reordering of their recruiting board. It’s not bare, and Notre Dame has more than a few offers out to other linebackers. Find out who they could turn their focus to now that Pierce is off the board.

(All rankings are via the 247Sports composite.)

Bodie Kahoun

Patrick Henry’s Bodie Kahoun (@bodie_kahoun) is a two-sport star from Roanoke, Va, with 16 combined offers. He’s verbally committed to OSU for LAX. But his football offers have started to heat up and he’s visited top programs like Notre Dame. Full story: https://t.co/UnOKzQN7sR pic.twitter.com/8Nxt7qkenC — Ronald Harrod Jr. (@ronharrodjr) March 24, 2023

Breakdown

The Virginia linebacker isn’t highly rated (36th linebacker and 423rd overall), but that could be due to his lacrosse commitment to Ohio State. The Irish are viewed as a top contender for Kahoun and has visited this spring. His best football is in front of him.

Kingston Viliamu-Asa

Breakdown

A top player, 92nd overall, and at his position, 8th, Viliamu-Asa is the type of player the Irish covet. Large, at 6-foot, 3-inches and 230 pounds, but moves extremely well with his size. Expect Notre Dame go much harder after Viliamu-Asa.

Brian Huff

Jonesboro (Ark.) 4 ⭐️ LB Brian Huff has scheduled three official visits for this summer: – UCF (June 2-4)

– Notre Dame (June 9-11)

– Missouri (June 23-25) Huff breaks down each program here: https://t.co/BqB8Ek3T2E pic.twitter.com/d6Nsq0cVeR — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) April 12, 2023

Breakdown

Already with an official visit locked in to visit South Bend, Huff is another big bodied ‘backer. He stands 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 220 pounds and has a solid ranking as the 26th best linebacker and 284th overall player. He Irish need to hit home run while Huff is on his official.

Naki Taukoi

Breakdown

Tuakoi is drawn by [autotag]Mant’i Te’o’[/autotag]s legacy with Notre Dame but that won’t be enough. The 28th linebacker and 312th overall player hasn’t traveled much this spring outside of his region. He’s still learning how to play football, just picking it up a few years ago so his ceiling is high. The Irish need to get Taukoi on campus and show him what they have to offer.

