Does Notre Dame play today? College football schedule for Irish's next game after Week 11 bye

After a strong start to the season, the 2023 college football campaign hasn't gone quite as Marcus Freeman, Sam Hartman and Co. might have hoped.

The 20th-ranked Fighting Irish have lost two of their last four games amid a 7-3 start to the season, adding defeats to Louisville in Week 6 and Clemson in Week 10 after a devastating last-second loss to Ohio State in Week 4. And yet, they still have a chance to win out the remainder of the season to reach double digits for the first time under Freeman.

To that end, Freeman will hope a rare second bye will fuel his team to a strong finish, especially considering the nature of Notre Dame's remaining schedule.

Here's all you need to know about Notre Dame's schedule in Week 11 and onward:

Does Notre Dame play today?

The Irish will not play Saturday, which serves as their second bye of the season, following Week 8.

Notre Dame gets the second bye on account of its international Week 0 game vs. Navy in Dublin. As such, the Fighting Irigh get a pivotal extra week of rest before an important stretch run to end the season: They take on Wake Forest in Week 12 (from which Sam Hartman transferred) and finish with rival Stanford in Week 13.

Notre Dame football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Notre Dame 48, No. 9 USC 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7 Saturday, Nov. 4 Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23 Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

