Does Notre Dame play today? College football schedule for Irish's next game after Week 8 bye

Notre Dame fans have seen a lot of Fighting Irish football this season, with the Golden Domers even being the marquee Week 0 matchup out of Dublin, Ireland. In Week 8, Notre Dame will take its 6-2 record into a bye week as it prepares for the final four-game stretch of the year.

The Fighting Irish went from their lowest point in Week 6 to its highest Week 7, bouncing back from a loss to Louisville to beat USC 48-20 in a dominant defensive performance that saw three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

REQUIRED READING: Noie: Notre Dame football delivers a determined, decisive knockout punch of rival USC

On the final stretch of its schedule, Notre Dame will see three ACC teams and a Pac-12 team as it looks to catapult back into New Year's Six bowl conversations.

Sam Hartman will return with a new look in Week 9, having shaved his characteristic beard during the bye week. The Irish even posted on it. For now, that remains the biggest storyline for the Fighting Irish in Week 8.

Here's what you need to know about the rest of the team's season:

Does Notre Dame play today?

The Irish will not play Saturday, with Week 8 being their bye week.

Notre Dame played in Week 0, which means it has played one (or two) more games than most of the country. It will return in Week 9 with a home game against Pitt (2-4, 1-2 ACC).

After Pitt, Notre Dame will finish its season against ACC opponents Clemson and Wake Forest (reuniting Hartman with his old team) and Pac-12 rival Stanford. All of Notre Dame's opponents to close the season will be unranked.

Notre Dame football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Notre Dame 48, No. 9 USC 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Pitt Saturday, Nov. 4 at Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Does Notre Dame play today? Irish's Week 8 college football schedule