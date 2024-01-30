What Does Notre Dame Need To Get Over The Hump?

Notre Dame has been one of the most consistent football programs in the country from 2017 until now in terms of overall record. This in itself is an accomplishment, but not the ultimate one.

Notre Dame fans want trophies.

Major bowl wins.

Playoff wins.

A national championship.

This leaves the Irish in an interesting spot. A perennial top “tenish” team but not much to brag about beyond that point.

Notre Dame’s program is on a stable foundation. Jack Swarbrick and Brian Kelly deserve some credit for that. The mission now is pushing this operation to higher highs. What is keeping Notre Dame from making the jump from really solid to elite or borderline elite?

Let’s examine some obvious answers to this important question.

QB Position

Quarterback is the single most important position in sports. It’s just that important. Play at this position moves the needle more than that of any other. Notre Dame has not been nearly good enough at recruiting, developing, or retaining them for the last 20 years plus.

The group of Riley Leonard, Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr, and Deuce Knight is night, pun intended, and day from any group Kelly ever put together. There are higher floors and ceilings across the board. Notre Dame has been really good without elite QB play in many recent years, just imagine what they could accomplish with a truly elite player.

WR Position

Even the most casual observer of Notre Dame football has recognized that the WR room has been a mess for many years. Not enough elite bodies is one problem. Not enough bodies period is another one altogether.

Nobody wants the Irish to give up their run-game identity, but a passing game that can truly scare and test a defense will be needed for Notre Dame to be a true College Football Playoff competitor yearly moving forward. Finding Jordan Faison from the Lacrosse team is a great story for him but does shine a bright light on the severe lack of depth. This issue is being quickly addressed.

How well?

Time will tell.

Monster D Line

Notre Dame’s defense is the main reason the program has had so much recent overall success. They are the backbone of the program. It’s great to see the Irish secondary, a liability for most of my adult life, is now a strength. What’s missing?

For as good as Notre Dame is on the back end, it sure would be nice if they had more than one monster disrupters up front. Players that must be accounted for every play. Must be chipped. Must be doubled. Must be schemed away from. These types of players added to what Notre Dame already displays defensively would be a lethal combination. Maybe newly minted 5 star Bryce Young can provide such a jolt?

"Signature" Win

Marcus Freeman has already notched multiple top 5 wins as well as top 25 wins in his short Irish tenure. But none of them have been “the big one” on the schedule. For Freeman, two close losses to Ohio State sting the way two close losses to Georgia stung Kelly.

At some point, to truly be considered at the next level, Notre Dame must win their biggest game on the schedule. I feel all it will take is one of these types of wins to unlock the modern Irish’s potential and from there, it could be off to the races. Starting 2024 in the SEC at Texas A&M is the next such moment. It’s week 1, everyone will be watching. Notre Dame vs SEC talent. Will the Irish force people to view them differently?

