Does No. 16 Missouri stand a chance against Georgia football in SEC East showdown?

JACKSONVILLE—Just in time for Halloween, Kirby Smart brought up a classic horror movie franchise after Georgia football crushed Florida Saturday.

It came in the context of a question framed to him that someone nationally each week seems to pick against the No. 1 Bulldogs. How, Smart was asked, does he keep that from seeping into the locker room?

“I don’t even hear it,” Smart said.

That may because there may be just two or three games this season where that was the case.

Anyway, here’s what Smart said: “So when you think about attacking somebody and coming after them every play with the mindset of Friday the 13th, they can't kill Jason. He keeps coming back, man. You gotta keep going that way and thinking that way aggressively so that you're not paranoid about that.”

After Georgia’s trucking of Florida, here are three questions about the Bulldogs.

Does No. 16 Missouri stand a chance against Georgia football?

Hey, I’m writing this hours after the Florida game just ended. We’ll make our pick later in the week in our five things to know (and a prediction) column.

Here’s what we know so far about big SEC East matchups for Georgia this year.

UGA 51, Kentucky 13.

UGA 43, Florida 20.

“You can’t win the East without going through Jacksonville most of the time,” Smart said. “This year it may not play out that way.”

Missouri could certainly make it not play that out way if it upsets Georgia in a 3:30 p.m. CBS game Saturday.

Georgia is 8-0 and 5-0 in the SEC. Missouri is 7-1 and 3-1 and coming off an open date.

“It's going to be a big one next week,” Smart said. “That's a really good team, I've always said they're extremely physical, big, tough. Eli (Drinkwitz) does an incredible job on offense. Nobody is playing better on offense right now in the country than they are with their quarterback (Brady Cook).”

Georgia also has No. 11 Ole Miss the week after and then goes to No. 20 Tennessee.

First come the Tigers.

“We looked at them during the off week,” Smart said. “We took a day and said, 'Hey, we're going to look at these guys before we move to Florida,' and they're good. They'll be well rested coming into our place."

Smart improved to 40-5 against SEC East opponents and Georgia set a school record Saturday with its 24th straight regular season SEC win. Georgia has beaten Florida by a combined 119-47 the last three years.

Where will Georgia football land in the first CFP top 25 this week?

Hard to say, but how about No. 2?

Georgia was No. 1 last year in the polls when the committee placed it at No. 3 in the first rankings. Then it beat CFP No. 1 Tennessee.

Georgia had a 109th strength of schedule entering the weekend, per ESPN. It was 94th per Sagarin, which was lowest of top 30 teams in those rankings.

For all the talk of Georgia’s schedule strength, will the eye test win out by the committee?

“We all know the deal,” Smart said. “You've got to win the games you play and take care of that. The rest is out of our hands."

Speaking of schedule strength, yikes that Clemson 2024 opener has lost some luster, right?

The Tigers are 2-4 in the ACC and 4-4 overall after losing 24-17 to N.C. STate

The rankings show is at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Georgia left a good impression Saturday for the committee when all three phases were clicking when the game turned in the first half.

“When we put it all together and it starts clicking, we really get rolling,” said wide receiver Ladd McConkey after trying his career-high with 135 receiving yards “It’s just staying consistent in that and being able to do it.”

Why did All-American tight end Brock Bowers travel with the team even though he’s recovering from TightRope surgery?

Well, Smart had a quip on that one.

"I just wanted to make sure he rehabs, puts my own eyes on him,” he said.

Actually, it wasn’t a big surprise that Bowers made the trip to Jacksonville even though we all knew he wasn’t going to play.

Smart often wants guys that command the respect of the locker room around even if the are no-gos due to injury.

“He's the spirit of this team,” Smart said. “This guy has been in every meeting. He was in the punt walk through today. He goes to everything. He's front and center, on time, ready to go and still he gets all his rehab done. That's just the kind of kid he is. And everybody looks to him.”

Bowers certainly sounds like he’ll be back on the field as soon as he can.

“We've had other guys get that injury and they disappear for weeks,” Smart said. “They come back. He hasn't missed anything. He loves football. and he loves this team."

