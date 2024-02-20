Does NIL make the NBA’s G League Ignite obsolete? | College Basketball Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to react to the NBA saying it will reassess G League Ignite in the wake of name, image and likeness in college basketball. Hear the full conversation on the “College Basketball Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

- Adam Silver announced that-- well, he said the NBA is going to reassess their G League Ignite team. Now, if you remember, they started a G League team. The G League is their minor league. But they have a team called Team Ignite, which features anywhere between 6 and 10, usually, annually, kids that went directly out of high school to the G League instead of going to play college basketball because they thought this is a better route to prepare for the NBA Draft and for the NBA, and they've had some success doing that.

But he announced that he's going to reassess that. Quote, "now some of these same players who didn't want to be one-and-done players because they felt it was unfair and they wanted the ability not just to earn a living playing basketball but do commercial deals that weren't available to them in college to hire professional agents, an opportunity that wasn't available at college now is. Now all those same opportunities have become available. I'm not sure what the future of Team Ignite will be because there was a hole in the marketplace that we thought we were filling. And basically, NIL is taking that," is now filling that hole. Team Ignite fans will be disappointed.

But conceivably, there's, like, 6 or 10 more really talented players back into college basketball, which I think was one of the things college basketball is missing. All of this is saying, are some of the changes and challenges for the NBA-- could this actually help college basketball a little, Pat?

- We've already seen more guys stay in college because of NIL opportunities. And maybe they're not future pro superstars, but guys that have familiarity with the fans. Armando Bacot for North Carolina has been playing center there for a hundreds years. He was on the team that lost in the National Championship Game two years ago. He's still there. He's in year one, two, three, four-- year five now. People know him.

Zach Edey, year four at Purdue at 7'4". There used to be-- no time was when you get a 7'4" guy who could play to stick around for four years. So you're already seeing some of that. And then if you add that next layer of really good, talented freshmen in there, then yeah, it could only be better. And look, there's some very talented freshmen right now. Kentucky's got some. Duke's got some. We're seeing some guys that can really flash.