When does NFL season start? Here's the dates for Giants, Jets and Eagles

August is more than just the end of summer.

It also means the start of football season. And the NFL season is fast approaching with a game tonight when the New York Jets play the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame game.

These two teams are the only ones to play four preseason games this year. All other teams kick off their season next week.

But the real season begins five weeks from today when the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the annual Thursday night season kickoff. The rest of the Week 1 games are played Sunday with one game held for Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the dates you’ll need to know for our teams.

New York Giants: 2023 NFL season

Both New York teams open the season in prime time, with the Giants getting the nod in the Sunday night game on Sept. 10 when they host the Dallas Cowboys.

New York, which won a playoff game last year, enters the season with some questions, but its biggest one was answered when Saquan Barkley agreed to terms on a one-year deal, keeping him happy and in blue for at least the next season.

Giants fans should have some understanding of where the team will be by Oct. 15. After the game against the Cowboys, the Giants have to go to Arizona on Sept. 17, play in San Francisco on Thursday night football four days later, then after a nice break, they host the Seahawks on Monday night, Oct. 2, then have back to back road games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

That's a tough start., before things lighten up a bit. Still, you’d think they’d need to at least win three of those games to be in the race. It’s doable but tough.

NY Giants 2023-2024 NFL schedule

Preseason

Aug. 11: at Detroit Lions

Aug. 18: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 26: New York Jets

Regular season

New York Jets: 2023 NFL season

The team that might be under the most scrutiny this year are the Jets since they added one of the all-time great quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay during the offseason. Along with Rogers came a bunch of new offensive weapons looking to help the Jets make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

New York begins its season on Sept. 11 on Monday Night Football hosting the Buffalo Bills. Like the Giants, the Jets also have a tough schedule to open, traveling to Dallas on a short week before hosting the Patriots and then the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 1.

A tough start isn't the best for the Jets, who will likely get better as the season goes on. Playing in a tough AFC East means the Jets have few easy games on the schedule, but this team was a quarterback away from being a player in the AFC last year. That's no longer a problem.

NY Jets 2023-2024 NFL schedule

Preseason

Aug. 3: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 12: at Carolina Panthers

Aug. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 26: at New York Giants

Regular season

Sept. 11: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 17: at Dallas Cowboys

Sept. 24: New England Patriots

Oct. 1: Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 8: at Denver Broncos

Oct. 15: Philadelphia Eagles

Oct. 29: at New York Jets

Nov. 6: Los Angeles Chargers

Nov. 12: at Los Vegas Raiders

Nov. 19: at Buffalo Bills

Nov. 24: Miami Dolphins

Dec. 3: Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 10: Houston Texans

Dec. 17: at Miami Dolphins

Dec. 24: Washington Commanders

Dec. 28: at Cleveland Browns

Jan. 7: at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles: 2023 NFL season

The last time we saw the Birds, they were a few plays away from winning the Super Bowl. The feeling in Philly is that they can get back there, and the talent is there.

Last year the Eagles were one of the best teams in the league thanks to quarterback Jalen Hurts. He’s improved every year in the league, and last year was the favorite to win the MVP until a shoulder injury cost him time at the end of the season.

The offense is largely the same, but the defense did lose some key pieces. If the new players brought in can do the job, the Eagles should be a factor in the playoffs.

Their early schedule only helps them. They open with the New England Patriots, then host the Vikings on Thursday Night Football, which gives them 11 days off before traveling to Tampa Bay for a Monday Night Football game. After that, it's a home game against the Commanders and a trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams. While the Rams and Patriots could be decent, there's no reason the Eagles can't start out 5-0 before traveling to New York to play the Jets on Oct. 15.

Philadelphia Eagles 2023-2024 NFL schedule

Preaseason

Aug. 12: at Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 17: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 24: Indianapolis Colts

Regular season

Sept. 10: at New England Patriots

Sept. 14: Minnesota Vikings

Sept. 25: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct. 1: Washington Commanders

Oct. 8: at Los Angeles Rams

Oct. 15: at New York Jets

Oct. 22: Miami Dolphins

Oct. 29: at Washington Commanders

Nov. 5: Dallas Cowboys

Nov. 20: at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov. 26: Buffalo Bills

Dec. 3: San Francisco 49ers

Dec. 10: at Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 17: at Seattle Seahawks

Dec. 25: New York Giants

Dec. 31: Arizona Cardinals

Jan. 7: at New York Giants

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NFL game tonight: Jets vs Browns face off in Hall of Fame match