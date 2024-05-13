When does the NFL schedule come out? Who will the Bengals play in 2024?

Football fans, the wait is almost over.

On Monday, the NFL announced it will release the 2024 schedules for all 32 teams this week, including the Cincinnati Bengals.

But what day and time will they come out? And who do the Bengals play this year? Here's what to know.

When will the NFL schedule be released?

The entire 2024 NFL schedule will come out at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 15.

How to watch the 2024 NFL schedule release

NFL Network and ESPN will both host schedule release coverage at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When is the first game of the 2024 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2024 NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 opponents

The Bengals' 2024 opponents were set Dec. 31. Although we know who the Bengals will play, we're still waiting to find out when the games will take place. But here's a look at Cincinnati's 2024 opponents in alphabetical order:

How is the NFL schedule created?

The Bengals finished fourth in their division, so they'll play a fourth-place schedule against the rest of the AFC. That's why they face the Titans and Patriots, who also finished fourth in their divisions.

The NFL also has each division play against two other divisions. This year, the Bengals will play against the AFC West and NFC East for a total of eight games. Teams then play two games each against the opponents in their own divisions, comprising six of the 17 games.

Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals play away against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

That's 16 of the 17 games the Bengals will play. The last game is against a non-conference opponent based on final standings from the previous season. That's where the trip to face the Panthers comes into play, which fills out the 17-game schedule.

How many prime-time games does an NFL team have?

NFL teams are no longer guaranteed a prime-time game, but teams are limited to no more than six prime-time games during the season. The NFL also has exclusive rights to flex games in the final week of the season if needed.

The final week is division-only games, meaning the Bengals will either play the Browns, Ravens or Steelers.

