What does NFL’s salary cap of $182.5 million mean for the Vikings?

Minnesota was right up against the salary cap for much of 2020 and with the salary cap for 2021, this season could be even tougher for the team.

The NFL has set the salary cap at $182.5 million. That’s an improvement over the $180 million floor, which was the lowest total it could be this season. However, it still leaves the Vikings having to make some tough financial decisions.

Minnesota is now more than $2.35 million over the 2021 base salary cap, per Over The Cap. The Vikings have the most cap space of any team that’s over the cap at the moment, so there are other teams that are worse off, at least.

The team has already made several moves to free up some cap space for 2021. The Vikings released TE Kyle Rudolph, K Dan Bailey, CB Tae Hayes and CB Cordrea Tankersley. Minnesota will have to make even more moves to get below the salary cap so that it can sign free agents and rookies this offseason.