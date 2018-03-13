When Does NFL Free Agency Start? Player Moves Will Soon Be Official

The NFL rumor mill has been in overdrive for weeks but the speculation will soon make way for actual player moves when free agency begins this week.

Ndamukong Suh’s future with the Dolphins is uncertain with reports that he is set to be released, while quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees are unrestricted free agents, though there is no shortage of speculation about their destinations.

And we will find out more when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday March 14.

One line coming out of Denver has the Broncos on the verge of addressing their quarterback needs.

According to ESPN, Case Keenum is expected to become the first of a string of high-profile QBs to agree deals in the open market. It would not be the first time that the Broncos have used free agency to solve a problem at the position, having agreed a deal with Peyton Manning in 2012.

Keenum led the charge for the Vikings last season, leading the team to the NFC Championship game after Minnesota went 11-3 in the regular season. The 30-year-old finished with 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The potential deal will please Broncos president of football operations John Elway who has said the team needed to find a solution to its weakness at QB.

"For us to have a chance to get better, we have to get better at that position,” Elway said.

"Even with Peyton, we weren't a for-sure thing with Peyton. That was always fluid too, but he was our target.”

It is three years since the Broncos made the playoffs, since their Super Bowl win in the 2015 season, but Elway believes their chances have improved.

"I still think we're not too far away,'' Elway said. "Obviously, we have to get better at that position. We didn't play well there last year. That doesn't all go on the players. There were some things that we should have done, that we should have done differently that we didn't do. I feel like we can get right back in the thick of the things rather quickly. I think we still have a good defensive football team.''

