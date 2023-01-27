What does NFC Championship game mean for Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of the NFC Championship game.
"GMFB" discusses San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of the NFC Championship game.
The long list of Colts coaching candidates appears to be getting narrowed down, with some candidates getting second interviews. And one of those candidates is Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Martindale is heading to Indianapolis this weekend for his second interview, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Colts fired Frank Reich during the 2022 [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Frank Schwab and Charles McDonald discuss the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, including what this means for the QB position in 2023.
Here's the latest on the Giants' coaching staff...
Each NFL conference championship team has a (non-QB) X-factor that will have to step up for their team to make the Super Bowl.
The Houston Texans grab a couple of pieces to bolster the passing attack while beefing up the defense in @johnhcrumpler's latest 3-round mock.
Ishbia is reportedly buying both teams for an NBA-record $4 billion.
Bills linebacker Matt Milano will be part of this year’s Pro Bowl festivities. The Bills announced on Friday that Milano has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He takes the place of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who pulled out due to an injury. Milano was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time [more]
The 49ers' rookie quarterback hasn't made a big mistake this postseason.
Back in the AFC East:
The Knicks utilized an efficient night from Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, along with clutch late free-throw shooting to outlast the Boston Celtics in overtime.
The guys played hard for him over the last 12 games this year.
The Patriots are in the process of making several changes to their coaching staff, and it sounds like new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will have a say in the decision-making.
The statement came swiftly from lawyer Doug Wigdor. And it should be regarded by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as a clear warning. Wigdor, who represents former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, reacted sharply to the news that the Panthers had passed over Wilks for Frank Reich. “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible [more]
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Reich, who started the first game in Panthers history in 1995, had most recently been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Brock Purdy is the 49ers' perfect example of how rookies should approach their first year in the NFL.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State [more]
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.