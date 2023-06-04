Does Nebraska regret parting with Bo Pelini in light of recent struggles?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven’t made a bowl game in several years. Do they regret parting with former head football coach Bo Pelini? After all, Pelini won eight or more games for most of his tenure in Lincoln. He never won a conference championship or reached a top-tier bowl, but compared to Mike Riley and Scott Frost, he was basically Woody Hayes or Urban Meyer.

Are there regrets among Nebraska fans and the school about the divorce with Pelini, given how poorly NU has fared on the field without him?

We asked Cornhuskers Wire Evan Bredeson about this subject.

“Everyone came to the conclusion that it was probably best that it come to an end,” Bredeson said. “At the end it was really bad. His relationship with the fans was bad. He was caught on hot mics going really hard after the fans. That stuff became public and it was really messy.”

So in other words: No, there are no regrets at Nebraska about Bo Pelini. His termination wasn’t just about wins and losses. He angered people on a personal level. It was time to break up the marriage.

