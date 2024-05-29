Does the NCAA's settlement actually affect the haves and have-nots in college football? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel and senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde to discuss the effects of the NCAA's settlement on the competitive balance in college football.

Video Transcript

I don't know how many of the 70 Power Five conferences or schools can go a whole lot over, let's say 25 million, man.

Like that would be a lot.

But then again, you know, you start thinking about TV, money going up like it is CFP distribution, money going up.

You could see petite schools in the big 10 and sec certainly offer certain be being able to offer upwards of 25 30 35 million.

Um, but I do think that group is small and I'm guessing what you're getting at is that's the group that's gonna pull away.

So I'm gonna use Ohio State.

I think it's the biggest.

Ok. Ohio State is, I think would have a, a robust payroll this year.

The inil I not, not saying that in a bad manner at all.

Ohio State says sorry, 22 million for our athletes.

We got that, we'll figure that out, no problem.

So Ohio State pays it out and then they have boosters that I, I would bet that Ohio State's football team this year cost is, is going to receive.

I mean, Ryan Day talked about needing 13 million.

I bet it's 15 to 20 it might be higher.

I don't know.

I don't care, but they could then spend that same 15 to 20 million in addition to the, whatever's going in to the 22 mil, like they still have, as you said, the collectors are gonna stay the schools like, oh, we're gonna bring them all in because it's tax write off and all if you wanna win and this is how you win.

You're never curbing the desire of an Ohio State rich Ohio State fan with more money than he knows what to do with how many schools are.

Like Ohio State, right?

Like 8, 10 maybe.

Or, or in the situation where they can raise, they can pay 20 million over here from the school and then over here they can raise another 10 to $15 million.

Right?

To, to total of 35 $40 million payroll for their, for all their athletes.

Right.

And over here on the school side they can do title nine.

Right.

They can, they can distribute, uh, money like they're supposed to, or at least apply.

Listen, I think it's absolutely nuts.

You want me to pay a guy who's about to become a first round draft pick in the NFL?

You know, I'm giving him money.

What are we doing here?

But that's all right.

I have other places.

I would spend my money then, but do whatever the hell you want your money.

I'm saying that this is, this, is, this either exacerbates the problem or solves no problem.

If there is a problem, the way to do it is make them employees first off, collectively bargain.

Because I, again, I have no, unless they get Congress to, you're gonna get all of Congress to absolutely defy.

I mean, II, I get the, the, the Republicans seem to be in favor of this, but it's literally the most, I, I, it's, it's the LA le, the least free market thing ever.

So, maybe you get a sweep of Republicans and you get this jam through or something, maybe.

But, and you can afford, but if you make them employees, it's a weak union, then you can collectively bargain and say, no, you're not getting nil outside because they do have stuff like that in pro sports.

They do have some things that could prohibit that and you can have, like, they don't want to make them employees, but I don't know how that isn't a better solution than these gr, uh, to me, put this thing in, in Ohio State and Georgia, like, cool.

Let's go.

Let's roll.