What does NBC Sports extension give Notre Dame football? Another selling point for recruits

SOUTH BEND — Now that Notre Dame football and NBC Sports have formally extended their agreement through the 2029 season, coach Marcus Freeman and his Irish assistants have a fresh selling point on the recruiting trail.

“It adds to the value of what Notre Dame provides,” Freeman said Monday at his weekly news conference. “That’s the ability for us to go sell that in recruiting: ‘You’re the only college football program with its exclusive network.’ “

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Front Office Sports reported the new pact would roughly double the annual take for Notre Dame’s exclusive TV home broadcast rights. That could push the annual total close to $50 million, per Front Office Sports, based on prior reporting that had the Irish-NBC deal in the $22 million to $25 million annual range.

Freeman credited outgoing athletic director Jack Swarbrick and his administrative team along with AD designee Pete Bevacqua, the former chairman of NBC Sports, for completing the extension ahead of Saturday’s 45-7 Senior Day win over Wake Forest.

NBC’s exclusive partnership with Notre Dame football dates to 1991. This is the sixth time the agreement, which previously ran through the 2024 football season, has been extended.

“It will definitely be beneficial for us in recruiting because people want to know they’re special,” Freeman said. “I believe when you get a chance to play at Notre Dame and you have some of those things, you realize how special it is.”

Asked about his working relationship with Bevacqua, Freeman compared it to the learning curve he experienced as a first-time head coach in 2022.

“Pete’s been great; Pete’s been excellent in his transition with Jack,” Freeman said. “He’s kind of like me last year, just figuring it out, figuring out what it is to be a college athletic director. But he has been a great supporter, teammate, sounding board at times. I’m excited for the future of Notre Dame athletics with him.”

Swarbrick, meanwhile, walked out to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss as the honorary captain for the Irish. As Notre Dame’s AD since July 2008, Swarbrick has hired the past two Notre Dame football coaches: Brian Kelly, who surpassed Knute Rockne for most career wins in program history, and Freeman, who is 17-8 since his promotion.

Freeman cited his “admiration” for Swarbrick, calling the influential architect of the modern college sports model “a dear friend, dear mentor” whose legacy will endure at his alma mater.

“It’s just mind-blowing some of the things that he’s created for this athletics program,” Freeman said of Swarbrick. “He is leaving this place way better than he found it. To me that’s always the (test): Is this place better than you found it? I say with whole certainty that it is.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

