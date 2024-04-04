What does the A’s move to Sacramento mean for fans and Sutter Health Park?

(FOX40.COM) — It’s official. The Athletics are coming to play at Sutter Health Park for three years before they transition to Las Vegas, but the move leaves plenty of questions for fans of the team as well as for those of the River Cats.

How will the A’s and River Cats coordinate practices and games? How much will tickets cost and what happens to season-ticket holders? Will Sutter Health Park need renovations?

As the announcement is fresh and details are still being ironed out by everyone involved, the River Cats and their primary owners, the Sacramento Kings, have started to answer some but not all questions.

A’s to play in Sacramento for three seasons

Sutter Health Park and Scheduling

When it comes to the suitability of Sutter Health Park being able to handle MLB crowds and teams, the ownership group expressed confidence in the capability of the 25-year-old ballpark.

“Sutter Health Park just recently went through a multimillion-dollar facilities renovation,” the ownership group wrote in a new letter. “We will ensure that the ballpark will continue to be modified to meet MLB standards, including upgrading LED lighting and adding an additional clubhouse, among other items.”

There is quite a disparity between The Coliseum and Sutter Health Park when it comes to available seats and overall capacity.

According to Visit Sacramento, Sutter Health can seat 15,000 people and has and additional stand space of around 3,000 between different dinning and bar options.

The Coliseum in comparison can seat up to 63,000 people.

As it goes for practices, games and other scheduling matters, the MLB will work with the two teams to make sure their schedules meet the guidelines of their leagues.

“The A’s and River Cats will have dedicated facility space,” the River Cats ownership group wrote.

Tickets

Since the A’s have not released their 2025 ticket information and will not do so until their season schedule is released later this summer, there is no estimated price of ticket sales, according to the River Cats ownership group.

As for season ticket holders, there will be priority seat selection and renewals for both organizations.

“Current A’s Season Ticket Members will have an opportunity to renew and get first priority on seats,” the organization group wrote. “River Cats Season Ticket Members will have priority purchase access.”

A’s fans not able to travel to West Sacramento for games will still be able to see them play on NBC Sports California.

Live coverage will continue to be available in the same area, including the San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento markets.

