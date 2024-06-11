When does the MLS 2024 summer transfer window close?

Unlike Major League Soccer's Primary Transfer Window, the MLS 2024 summer transfer window closes less than one month after it opens.

The MLS has a long history of enticing iconic players to come compete in the United States. From David Beckham to Gareth Bale to now Lionel Messi, Major League Soccer has successfully acquired some of the biggest names and faces in European soccer over the last two decades.

Beyond the superstars like Messi and Luis Suárez, MLS executives are also offering record-breaking contracts to players you might not even know. In fact, LA Galaxy signed Gabriel Pec, a 23-year-old Brazilian forward, for over $10 million in the 2024 Primary Transfer Window.

More eight-figure transfer fees are surely coming in the MLS 2024 summer transfer window, but clubs will not have a lot of time to get their affairs in order before the window closes.

The MLS 2024 summer transfer window closes on Wednesday, Aug. 14. From the time the window opens on Thursday, July 18 to the day it closes, clubs only have 28 days to sign new players to their squads.

Compared to the Primary Transfer Window, which was open for three months, the short summer deadline does not give teams a lot of time to upgrade their rosters. However, they are allowed to agree to deals outside of the window before making them final in the allotted time period.

The window remains open throughout the end of July and first two weeks of August despite Major League Soccer's pause for the Leagues Cup. Although there will be no domestic matches happening during the tournament, teams are still free to take advantage of the transfer period.

The Secondary Transfer Window is the last time clubs can add new role players or superstars to their squad before the MLS Cup Playoffs. Come Friday, Sept. 13, all rosters must be finalized for the rest of the regular season and the postseason.