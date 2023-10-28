Does Missouri play today? College football schedule for Tigers' next game after Week 9 bye

Missouri football is in the midst of what's shaping up to be one of its most successful seasons in recent memory.

The No. 16 Tigers (7-1, 3-1 SEC) are second in the SEC East standings behind No. 1-ranked Georgia. Missouri has also reached seven wins for the first time since 2018, when it finished 8-5, after beating South Carolina 34-12 last weekend.

Led by the quarterback-receiver tandem of Brady Cook and Luther Burden, the Tigers rank fourth in the conference in total offense, averaging 443 yards per game. Cook ranks second in the SEC in passing yards (2,259), Burden ranks second in receiving yards (905) and running back Cody Schrader leads the league in rushing yards (807).

Missouri will also have the opportunity to prove its success isn't a fluke, with upcoming matchups against No. 1 Georgia and No. 20 Tennessee.

Here's everything you need to know about Missouri's remaining 2023 college football schedule:

Does Missouri play today?

The Tigers don't play in Week 9, as they're idle following their 34-12 win over South Carolina. The bye week comes at an ample time as Missouri takes on No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 4.

After facing the Bulldogs, the Tigers finish out the season against Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas.

Missouri football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri 38, No. 23 Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 15 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida* Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

College football schedule Week 9

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV South Carolina at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 11 a.m. ESPN No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida Jacksonville, Fla. 2:30 p.m. CBS Mississippi State at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 2:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 20 Tennessee at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 6 p.m. ESPN Vanderbilt at No. 11 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

