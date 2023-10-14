Does Mississippi State play today? College football schedule for Bulldogs' next game

The first half of the 2023 college football season has been one of trial and error for Mississippi State and first-year coach Zach Arnett.

Things looked promising following a 2-0 start, one that included a 31-24 victory over Pac-12 opponent Arizona in nonconference play in Week 2. But three consecutive losses to No. 14 LSU, South Carolina and No. 11 Alabama have brought the Bulldogs back down to earth. They surrendered at least 37 points in each defeat.

Even so, a Week 6 victory over Western Michigan has given Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC play) a .500 record with half a season still left. Work remains to be done, but bowl eligibility is still well within reach for the Bulldogs. To that end, Arnett and Co. must use their Week 7 bye week to rest, get healthy and prepare for the latter half of the 2023 season.

Here's everything you need to know Bulldogs' remaining schedule for the year:

Does Mississippi State play today?

Mississippi State is off in Week 7, using its bye before a six-game stretch to end the 2023 season.

The off week comes at an opportune time: The Bulldogs will travel to take on three of their next four opponents, including Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) in Week 8, Auburn (3-2, 0-2) in Week 9 and Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) in Week 11. The lone home game in that stretch is a visit from No. 23 Kentucky (5-1, 2-1) in Week 10.

Mississippi State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Mississippi State 48, Southeastern Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 14 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 11 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Mississippi State 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 23 Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 13 Ole Miss* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

College football schedule Week 7

Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 7 of the college football season:

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 11 a.m. CBS Arkansas at No. 10 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 11 a.m. ESPN Texas A&M at No. 17 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 2:30 p.m. CBS Florida at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 2:30 p.m. SEC Network Auburn at No. 20 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 6 p.m. ESPN No. 25 Missouri at No. 23 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

