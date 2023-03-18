When does Michigan State basketball play again in NCAA tournament? Time, TV vs. Marquette

When does Michigan State play basketball again?

The No. 7 seed Spartans face the No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. with the matchup to be broadcast on CBS. The game will be played in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena, in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. The winner moves onto the East Region's Sweet 16 in New York.

Michigan State in Friday's first round dispatched No. 10 seed USC, 72-62, led by Joey Hauser's 17 points, and 12 points apiece and solid defense from guards Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins, and 11 points from A.J. Hoggard.

Marquette, on a 10-game win streak, is the small favorite Sunday, after its 78-61 win over No. 15 seed Vermont for its first NCAA tournament win in 10 years. The Golden Eagles are led in scoring by sophomore guards Kam Jones (team-high 19 points vs. the Catamounts) and Tyler Kolek, and coached by Shaka Smart, who ended his seven-game NCAA tournament losing streak with the win. Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper and sophomore forward Oso Ighodaro also average double-digit points. The Golden Eagles were picked to finish ninth in the Big East preseason poll, but won both the regular-season and conference tournament titles.

Marquette has a top-10 offense, but its defense lags a bit just inside the top 50, per kenpom.com's efficiency ratings. Marquette is ranked No. 10 overall. Michigan State is No. 29 overall (39th in offense and 38th in defense).

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

2023 NCAA tournament: Michigan State Spartans (20-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6, 17-3 Big East)

When: 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Round of 32.

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

TV: CBS.

Streaming info: March Madness Live at NCAA.com.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Betting line: Golden Eagles by 3½.

