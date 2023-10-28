Does Michigan play today? College football schedule for Wolverines' next game after Week 9 bye

To put it lightly, it has been an eventful 2023 college football season for Michigan.

The No. 2 Wolverines are yet again one of the sport’s best programs with an 8-0 record, 5-0 mark in Big Ten play and no wins by fewer than 24 points. Many of the headlines currently surrounding coach Jim Harbaugh’s program, though, aren’t related to its stellar play.

Last week, it was revealed that the Wolverines are at the center of an ongoing investigation into the program’s alleged use of in-person scouting of future opponents, which is against NCAA rules. Since that initial revelation, subsequent reports have claimed that suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and associates attended games of at least 12 Big Ten teams as well as a handful of potential College Football Playoff opponents elsewhere in the country. They are alleged to have filmed the sidelines to record the teams’ signals.

Through all of that, the Wolverines’ overwhelming on-field production has it well-positioned for its third-consecutive Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth. As poorly timed as it ultimately is given the ongoing distractions around the program, that quest will need to come with some rest.

Here’s everything you need to know about Michigan’s remaining 2023 schedule:

Does Michigan play today?

Michigan will not play during Week 9 of the college football season, which serves as its designated bye week.

The week off should provide the Wolverines not only with some kind of time away from football, but also an opportunity to reset before the most challenging and important stretch of the season.

Impressive as Michigan’s rampage through its schedule has been thus far, none of its first eight opponents have been ranked. At 6-2, Rutgers is the only Power Five team the Wolverines have defeated that’s currently better than 4-3.

That will change soon enough. After a Nov. 4 home game against Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten), the Wolverines will travel to Beaver Stadium to take on No. 10 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) before facing No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0), on Nov. 25 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan has won its past two meetings against both the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes.

Even the game sandwiched between those high-profile matchups, a road contest against Maryland (5-2, 2-2), has the potential to be tricky given the Terrapins’ offensive success this season.

Michigan 2023 football schedule

College football Week 9 schedule

Here is the full Big Ten schedule for Week 9 of the 2023 college football season:

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Indiana at No. 10 Penn State University Park, Pa. Noon CBS Maryland at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. Noon Big Ten Network Michigan State at Minnesota Minneapolis 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Purdue at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. 7:30 p.m. NBC

