Does Michigan football really have the best LB corps in the Big Ten, nation?

Michigan football's Josh Ross and Cam McGrone proclaimed to the media that they believe they have the potential to mature into the best linebacker corps in the nation.

But a case can be made that there are better units in the Big Ten.

While Ross and McGrone are indeed a good tandem, the defenses at Ohio State and Northwestern are populated with a slew of versatile, experienced defenders at the second level.

RANKING THE BIG TEN: Coaches | QBs | RBs | WRs | OL | DL

The Wildcats’ Paddy Fisher is a difference-maker. So too are the Buckeyes’ Pete Werner and Tuf Borland.

Below the Free Press ranks the best linebacker groups in the conference:

14. Purdue

Buzz: Under new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, the Boilermakers are expected to feature a malleable front and a thin linebacker corps. There is not much depth in this bunch and the team is expected to lean heavily on old standby Derrick Barnes, spot-starter Jaylan Alexander and junior-college transfer DaMarcus Mitchell after leading tackler Ben Holt left following his one and only season in West Lafayette. Consequently, Diaco's starters must stay healthy if Purdue has designs on maintaining some semblance of defensive integrity.

13. Nebraska

Buzz: While the loss of leading tackler Mohamed Barry stings, there shouldn’t be a significant dropoff in production at inside linebacker. Both Collin Miller and Will Honas are back after they each accumulated 67 stops last season. But on the outside Nebraska has been deficient in recent seasons, relying on their line to get to the quarterback. If anyone is going to step up here, JoJo Domann figures to be the guy. But the 6-foot-1 converted safety doesn’t look the part of an edge rusher, and the Cornhuskers will be in trouble if they must rely on him to send offenses in reverse.

View photos Nov 17, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Mickey Macius (13) catches the pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety JoJo Domann (13) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports More

12. Minnesota

Buzz: The best thing about Minnesota’s linebackers is that the Gophers aren’t terribly reliant on them. Minnesota operates out of a 4-2-5 so it may be able to camouflage one of its weaker areas through personnel usage. Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber, who were tied for second on the team in tackles, are no longer patrolling the middle of the defense. Junior Mariano Sori-Marin and redshirt sophomore Braelen Oliver are expected to have bigger roles. But neither performed especially well last season. In fact, Pro Football Focus gave Oliver the lowest grade among all Gophers defenders last season.

11. Indiana

Buzz: The Hoosiers are bullish about their prospects at linebacker. And why shouldn’t they be? The team’s Most Outstanding Player of the Year, Micah McFadden, is back after leading IU with 61 tackles and contributing a team-high two interceptions. Cam Jones also returns following a productive sophomore campaign. Indiana will have to fill the void left by former team captain Reakwon Jones, but the staff has expressed confidence in Aaron Casey as he looks to build on the promise he showed as a freshman.

10. Maryland

Buzz: Keandre Jones, the team’s best rusher, is gone and Maryland will be hard-pressed to replace a player who contributed seven sacks last season. Head coach Mike Locksley wants defenders who can affect the quarterback and generate consistent pressure. Shaq Smith, who once played at Clemson, fits the bill. So does North Carolina State transfer Joseph Boletepeli. They’ll be supported by inside linebackers Chance Campbell and Ayinde Eley, the Terps’ leading tackler in 2019.

Story continues