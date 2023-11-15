What does Michigan football’s QB of the future bring to the table?

Michigan ended its monthslong commitment drought with a pledge from 2025 quarterback Carter Smith out of Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Florida. Smith holds a .9208 grade from the 247Sports consensus, which makes him the 213th player and the 14th QB nationally.

Carter is a very exciting prospect, and he should add diversity to the quarterback room when he gets to college as a contrast to 2024 commit Jadyn Davis.

So, what makes Smith such a strong prospect? To start, he has college size. He already stands 6 feet, 3 inches and weighs 180 pounds well more than a year before he even gets to Michigan’s campus. With plenty of time to mature physically and at least a year (hopefully) of Ben Herbert before he starts, Carter should be a physically intimidating quarterback. No, he probably will not lower the boom like Cam Newton, but he will be tough to sack and can fall forward for extra yards more often than not.

Carter is also a legitimate dual-threat quarterback. His highlights and game tape are riddled with videos of him breaking tackles, scampering for big gains and extending plays with his legs. His athleticism is a big reason for his early four-star grade, and I expect that aspect of his game to translate quite well at Michigan.

Smith also fits the “linebacker playing quarterback” mold that is so desirable when projecting to the next level. In short, Smith does not shy from contact or pull his throws when facing pressure. He is an eager downfield blocker and embraces the natural physicality of football far more than an average quarterback. He is a gamer. He will lead the team by example and embody the Harbaugh toughness that has made Michigan so dominant in recent years.

Smith also plays the game really safe. He is not the most accurate quarterback, but he knows when to keep the rock and threw just two interceptions during the regular season as a junior. College offenses will be more complex and defenses more opportunistic, but do not expect to see games lost by poor decisions from him.

Now, how can Carter improve? Firstly, the mechanics will need touching up at minimum. Carter’s release point is low, which can lead to deflections at the line of scrimmage and limit deep ball capabilities. His naturally long frame gives him a pass for his current competition level, but it’s rare to find defensive lineman in the Big-Ten and beyond that are forgiving of T. rex quarterbacks.

Secondly, he will need to improve his footwork. He loves to makes magic happen off script, but that cannot be his first plan in college. Learning to attack defenses with timing routes and composure is crucial for manufacturing the long, draining drives that has made Michigan such a killer in recent years. There are a lot of examples of Smith throwing without his feet under him on tape. If he can set his feet before he delivers a pass, expect a lot more zip and control.

Progressions will also be a new-ish aspect of Smith’s game. Right now, he runs a lot RPO action, which eliminates the need to work from one to two to three, or even across the field. Once again, this is going to change at the next level. Understanding how to recognize man and zone coverage and attack them accordingly will be a necessary step in his development.

In summation, Smith has the tools to be a game breaker, but must hone in as a passer if he wants to reach his potential. Luckily, time should be on his side at Michigan. Smith will first be on the roster as Jadyn Davis is entering his sophomore year, meaning he should get two years of development before he is pushed to start. That, coupled with his last year of high school, is more than enough time for Smith to become a more than capable starter.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire