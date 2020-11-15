Does Michigan football have a QB controversy? Harbaugh: 'We gotta evaluate all things'

Breaking News:

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

Could Michigan football re-open its quarterback competition?

The Wolverines replaced starter Joe Milton with backup Cade McNamara in the third quarter of Saturday's 49-11 loss to Wisconsin — and McNamara promptly conducted a 74-yard touchdown drive, completing three passes that accounted for all of the yardage before converting a two-point try.

After the game, Jim Harbaugh didn't say if the in-game swap was indicative of a more permanent change.

“As I said, we’re gonna reevaluate — we gotta evaluate all things," Harbaugh said when asked about the quarterbacks. "Everything that we’re doing.”

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Nov. 14, 2020.
McNamara's appearance might've been the only bright spot in an otherwise flat and demoralizing blowout. The redshirt freshman finished 4-of-7 for 74 yards with one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 193.1.

He took over for Milton with 4:45 left in the third quarter and began with a 23-yard completion to Ronnie Bell. After a handoff to running back Blake Corum for 1 yard, McNamara rolled out to his right and hit tight end Nick Eubanks on the sideline for 28 yards. Then he dropped in a perfectly-placed fade to Mike Sainristil for a 23-yard touchdown, before finding Giles Jackson on another fade for a two-point conversion.

“I’d say probably from Cade’s standpoint," Sainristil, said, "he was just very fired up to get in there and take advantage of his opportunity.”

Milton's performance, meanwhile, was a mixed bag.

The redshirt sophomore threw interceptions on his first two passes. The first was a deflection off the hands of Eubanks. The second seemed to be entirely Milton's fault, as he threw the ball directly at Wisconsin's Leo Chenal.

Milton finished 9-of-19 for 98 yards, two interceptions and a 69.6 quarterback rating. It was a step backwards after he made strides in last Saturday's loss at Indiana. Through four games, Milton has completed 74-of-126 (58.7%) of his passes for 967 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions — the latter of which have all come in the past two games.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara scrambles in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium, Nov. 14, 2020.
“That’s something we really have to look at," Harbaugh said regarding Milton's two picks against Wisconsin. "Did Joe understand the keys, where he was looking? I mean, threw a ball right to another guy. Is that the play that you’re talking about? I think the first one, he was rolling out of the pocket, thought he threw a good ball. It was a contested catch. But should have been made. The ball got tipped up and they were very opportunistic and made the interception.

"The second, threw it — didn’t have a lane, didn’t have the throw and made the throw anyway and it got intercepted.”

Regardless of what Michigan decides to do, Sainristil says the offense must support whoever starts at quarterback.

"Cade came in, Joe was supportive of Cade," Sainristil said. "When Joe was in, Cade was supportive for Joe. Whoever is out there, we have their back as an offense.”

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's quarterback question: Joe Milton or Cade McNamara?

