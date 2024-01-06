What does Michigan football need to do in order to win a national title?

Michigan football is finally playing for a national title. For the first time in the 21st century, the Wolverines have a shot to take control of the college football world in an outright title game. It’s cinema, really.

Though Michigan already vanquished Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide, there remains an equally, if not more, talented squad in the title game. Washington. The undefeated Huskies have made their money by hitting the deep ball and winning close games. They have five wins over ranked opponents and are desperate to bring a national title to the Pac-12 before the conference is essentially dissolved this offseason.

So, what does Michigan need to do in order to beat Washington?

Don't get beat deep

Washington probably has the best passing offense in the country. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze are likely first-round picks and wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan have the chance to be selected in the top-100 as well.

The Huskies average 350 passing yards per game and have pretty much been able to throw the ball at will against any opponent they have faced. Michigan might have the best secondary in the country, but it will be a tough task for the Wolverines regardless.

The goal should be similar to the 2021 matchup with Ohio State. Passing yards are fine, just don’t let Washington hit the deep ball and score fast. The more snaps a pass-heavy offense has to take on a drive, the more likely it is that a tipped pass or poor read results in an interception. Michigan shouldn’t have much of a problem scoring, so any bonus possessions are likely to result in points (assuming the kicking game is back on par).

Control the clock

Michigan’s interior offensive line should have their way against Washington’s defensive tackles.

The combo of Keegan-Nugent-Barnhart is one of the better trios in college football, and Washington’s defensive tackle pairing is, well, not. They allow 4.4 yards per carry and have yet to face a rushing attack as skilled as Michigan’s.

As previously mentioned, Michigan has to control the clock if they want to win. Running the ball at will can help Michigan keep their defense fresh, and throw off the pacing of Washington’s offense.

Composure

Though the Wolverines just won their first playoff game, they have yet to put on a clean performance.

The 2021 game with Georgia was a total blowout featuring mental errors and physical limitations, last year’s loss to TCU was mostly the product of poor turnovers and awful play calling, and Monday’s win against Alabama had its fair share of goofs.

All Michigan needs to rise to the summit of college football is one clean game. The Wolverines have a more balanced roster, so if they play to their potential, nothing special, they should be able to win the game.

Here are some rules of thumb for the matchup:

1. Do not try to win the game in one play. It’s better to throw the ball away or make a fair catch than turn it over. A lot of mistakes have been made by players trying to bite off more than they can chew. I appreciate the confidence, but composure is key.

2. Call the play that is the most likely to succeed. There’s a time and place for trick plays, and while Sherrone Moore has demonstrated a good feel for that sort of thing, he has had some gaffs in the playoff before.

3. Don’t rewrite a classic. Look, Michigan is undefeated right now with wins over the fifth, seventh, and 10th-ranked teams in the nation. Clearly, we are doing something right. Go into this game and play your style until they stop it. Don’t look like a fool by switching up your play style completely and confusing yourself in the process.

Special teams... just be normal

Last week was a clinic on how not to play special teams.

James Turner missed a field goal, there was a fumbled extra point, Semaj Morgan dropped a put, Jake Thaw dropped another that almost cost the game, and Tommy Doman failed to pin Alabama deep (to his credit, he wasn’t working with great field position).

It would be great if Michigan could win the special teams battle this week. We don’t need a punt return touchdown or turnover to make this happen, just consistently solid performances in coverage, kicking, and returning. No need to risk it all trying to return something sketchy, just call a fair catch and let the offense work.

No picks

Washington has one of the country’s worst statistical pass defenses, but they can create turnovers at a high rate.

Sure, the Huskies may hemorrhage roughly 270 passing yards a game, and while that can be exposed, McCarthy also must be weary of getting picked off. Washington has 16 interceptions in just 14 contests this season, so they understand how to put their hands on the football.

Cornerbacks Jabbar Muhammad and Mishael Powell lead the team with three interceptions a piece. They will be the ones tasked with covering Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, so McCarthy should be careful when looking their way. I think the mismatch once again sits with Tyler Morris in the slot. Semaj Morgan looks great for a true freshman, but Morris has been underutilized this season. His speed and hands were on display against Alabama, and I would love to see him featured in the national championship game.

