Does a Mets trade for Javier Baez make sense?

Javier Baez TREATED rounding bases after homer 2021

With two days to go until the MLB trade deadline, an intriguing development with Cubs infielder Javier Baez could possibly impact what the Mets do.

Here's what Baez said during an interview on Tuesday:

"If I go to the free agency, I would like to play with Francisco Lindor. "I loved playing with him in the World (Baseball) Classic. It is the only option I would take to play second base if it is to play with him, otherwise I stay playing at shortstop."

There is a lot to dissect here.

First, it's fair to believe that if Baez is willing to play second base next to Lindor in 2022 and beyond that he'd be happy playing second base next to Lindor in 2021.

Second, should the Mets have interest in trading for Baez?

Third, would the Mets have interest in extending Baez after a potential trade and/or signing him as a free agent?

Let's look at the short-term situation first...



Jul 26, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9), reacts after hitting a walk off single against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field.

Before Baez's comments, any potential trade to the Mets might not have worked -- not with Lindor expected back in mid-to-late August and with Baez not having played second base since 2018.

All 85 of Baez's starts this season have come at shortstop, and he would be a perfect fit there filling in until Lindor's return, at which point he would shift to second base as the Mets form the most dynamic double play duo in the game.

For New York, whether they pull the trigger on a trade for Baez could come down to just how high the asking price is and whether they would prefer a player like Kris Bryant -- who can also play the outfield -- over him.

And should the Mets be concerned about Baez's offense?

A career .262/.302/.474 hitter whose bat packs a punch, Baez has struggled this season when it comes to making contact -- he leads the majors with 130 strikeouts and has slashed .245/.289/.483.

Still, he has hit 22 homers and would give the Mets another dangerous bat in a lineup that has remained hot and cold despite breaking out a bit since the All-Star break.

Story continues

If the Mets traded for Baez, their infield upon the return of Lindor would likely be Jeff McNeil, Lindor, Baez, and Pete Alonso from left to right. It's hard to not like the look of that.



What about Baez for 2022 and beyond?

Mets owner Steve Cohen is open to exceeding the luxury tax threshold, but shelling out a big deal to Baez -- whether it's an extension after a trade or signing him in free agency -- might not be the best idea.

The Mets' biggest needs are in the outfield (where Michael Conforto is set to become a free agent) and in the starting rotation (with Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard perhaps gone via free agency after the season).

Inking Baez to a big deal would likely impact what the Mets do elsewhere on the roster, and his positional fit and up-and-down offensive production makes him a less than ideal long-term piece for the Mets as they're presently constructed.

There's also the fact that many of the Mets' most heralded prospects are infielders.

Mets prospects Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio stretching at MCU Park on May 25, 2021.

Brett Baty, who seems likely to stick at third base, recently reached Double-A Binghamton.

Mark Vientos, who is an option at third base, first base, and perhaps corner outfield, is also in Binghamton.

Shortstop Ronny Mauricio, currently with High-A Brooklyn, could possibly slide to third base or second base once he reaches the majors.

Both Baty and Vientos could debut in 2022, while Mauricio's debut could come in 2023.

And any of Baty, Vientos, or Mauricio could be the fourth piece of a Mets infield that features Lindor, McNeil, and Alonso.

***

The verdict here is that while Baez might not be a great long-term fit for the Mets, he sure would look nice on the infield down the stretch in 2021 as New York looks to hold off the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves to win their first NL East title since 2015.

Bryant would also be a tremendous trade deadline addition. Trevor Story is an option, too.

But Baez's comments have added some more excitement to the mix and made a tantalizing possibility more realistic as the deadline nears.