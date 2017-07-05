When does Mesut Ozil's contract expire and which club will he sign for?

Having missed out on a place in this season's Champions League, the futures of Arsenal's star players have come into starker focus, with speculation building over whether the likes of Mesut Ozil will remain at the club.

As the Gunners look to bounce back from their most disappointing campaign in over two decades, Arsene Wenger will require the strongest team he can possibly muster, but uncertainty hangs over Ozil's fate.

Lacazette completes Arsenal move

The midfielder has previously spoken of his love of London and events during the off-season hint that he may stay, with promotional images depicting the midfielder showing off the latest Arsenal home jersey and rumours that he has renewed his executive box at the Emirates Stadium.

However, with time ticking on his current deal, supporters are hoping a deal can be wrapped up.

Goal has your complete guide to Ozil's situation, his chances of staying at Arsenal and his potential destinations should he decide his time at the club is up.

WHEN DOES OZIL'S CONTRACT EXPIRE?

View photos Mesut Ozil Arsenal More

Mesut Ozil's contract expires on June 30, 2018, meaning that the Germany international is now in the final year of his contract with the club.

He joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013 on a five-year deal and, while the Premier League title has eluded him, he has won three FA Cups during his time with the club.

When does Alexis Sanchez's contract expire?

His best campaign was probably the 2015-16 season as he was crowned the club's Player of the Year while the Gunners finished second in the Premier League, pipped by Leicester City. However, Ozil's performances the following season were inconsistent and he has been accused of displaying negative body language at the club - a charge he has dismissed.

Of course, the German is not the only star whose contract situation is of concern to Arsenal and their fans, with doubts surrounding the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Santi Cazorla and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

HOW MUCH DOES OZIL EARN?

View photos Mesut Ozil NBA More

Mesut Ozil's current deal with Arsenal sees him earn £150,000 a week and that figure could increase significantly if he commits to the club.

All the latest transfer rumours

The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer the World Cup winner a wage between £250,000 and £280,000 a week in order to convince him that his future is at the Emirates and, though he has frequently stressed that he is not overly concerned with money, that represents a lucrative pay rise.

Read More