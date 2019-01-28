Does this message mean Bryce Harper will announce on Tuesday? originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Inhale. Exhale.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Things might be happening Tuesday (tomorrow) with Bryce Harper, everyone. We may finally get the free-agent news it feels like we've been waiting for for years, when in reality it's only been a few months.

Popular video game MLB The Show sent out a very intriguing tweet Monday afternoon that hints that Harper's decision may come in the next 24 hours on social media. Here it is below, if you didn't catch it.





You'll want to keep an eye on this account tomorrow... just saying.



Get hyped: https://t.co/MeSPqa1pm2 pic.twitter.com/TIBlOBgif0



— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 28, 2019





MLB The Show has already promoted that Harper will be the cover athlete for the 2019 version of the video game, so that this tease could signal the grand reveal, which will have Harper in the uniform of his choice on the cover.

This has been just one of many teases that the account has put out surrounding Harper's decision and the mega free agent has certainly fed into the account and sequentially, our stress around the decision. Harper has been interacting with this account for months, replying to many of its tweets. It's our best guess that he will let his decision be known in this manner.

Story continues

Where will Bryce go? Wherever you take him.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/c1vYWDh52u pic.twitter.com/Mw9FlzuHxY



— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) November 2, 2018

A little over two months to go until #MLBTheShow 19 releases... have you changed your guess for whose colors Bryce Harper will be wearing?



You can draft him for your team when you pre-order from the @PlayStation Store: https://t.co/c1vYWCZuaW pic.twitter.com/8bAfTaSPeg



— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 12, 2019

What would Bryce Harper would look like in the AL West?



See for yourself: https://t.co/c1vYWCZuaW pic.twitter.com/4WQI5GF3jI



— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 14, 2019

The game will officially release on March 29, but if this tweet indicates anything, we might be seeing the cover a little bit sooner than that. Like, within 24 hours.

Updated, 3:45 p.m

Is this much ado about nothing? It appears the tease for Tuesday could be setting fans up for a major letdown.



The MLB The Show account has long been playfully posting about Harper's free agency destination, but using him to tease a video displaying simple gameplay graphics is a bad look. We'll see if, in fact, there's no real news to report Tuesday. If that's the case, we think there will be just a few agitated fans who have waited a long time for an answer on the MLB's biggest free agent.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies









