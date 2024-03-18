What does Memphis football have going into season? Spring practice will give a first look

Memphis will kick off spring football on Tuesday, with about a month of practices before the spring game on April 20 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers will enter the 2024 season with a realistic shot at the expanded College Football Playoff, and these practices will be the first opportunity for coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff to start evaluating the new roster they've put together.

Plenty of key faces are back, including quarterback Seth Henigan, receiver Roc Taylor and linebacker Chandler Martin. But there are also lots of spots that need to be filled, and spring practices will help determine the pecking order at a bevy of positions.

So, what does the roster look like ahead of Tuesday? Here's a quick projection at where each position stands.

Quarterback

Starter: Seth Henigan

In the mix: Arrington Maiden, Cade Cunningham, Harris Boyd

Henigan, the program's all-time leading passer, is obviously a shoo-in to be the Tigers' starting quarterback this fall. But there will be a competition behind him. Last year's backup quarterback, Tevin Carter, transferred to Tennessee State, so there will be a three-way competition among Maiden (a freshman who won't turn 18 until the summer), Cunningham (who was with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey at Marshall before transferring to Memphis before last season) and Boyd (a redshirt freshman who was with the Tigers last season).

Cramsey said the competition likely will stretch through the offseason and won't be resolved until a few weeks before the Aug. 31 season opener.

Running back

Starter: Mario Anderson

In the mix: Sutton Smith, Brandon Thomas, Jay Ducker

New running backs coach Lee Marks just got to the Bluff City, but he's already set up well with a running back room that has a potential star in Anderson and plenty of returners in Smith, Thomas and Ducker. Anderson, a transfer from South Carolina, figures to be the lead back this fall. But Smith has flashed game-breaking potential, most recently with a 48-yard catch-and-run in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl where he seemingly juked the entire Iowa State defense with one move.

Ducker played a major role for the Tigers in 2022, while Thomas served as the goal-line back in 2023 and rushed for nine touchdowns.

Wide receiver

Starters: Roc Taylor, Demeer Blankumsee, Koby Drake

In the mix: Jyaire Shorter, Marcello Bussey

Memphis is well-equipped with Taylor, Blankumsee and Drake back in the fold. Four-star recruit Keonde Henry will join in the summer, too.

Tight end

Starter: Anthony Landphere

Others: Brendan Doyle, Jamauri Chislom

Pretty straightforward here, too. The depth chart entering spring practices looks like it did at the end of last season.

Offensive line

Starters: Jaylen Nichols, Trent Holler, Jonah Gambill, Xavier Hill, Keydrell Lewis

Others: Kyndall McKenzie, Malachi Breland, Calvin McMillan, Marcus Henderson, Mitchell Gildehaus, Jonathan Young

There are more questions here than probably any other position on the roster. Memphis lost three starters — left tackle Makylan Pounders, center Jacob Likes and right guard Davion Carter — from last year's team. Hill started at three positions last season, but the plan is to move him inside this season. He'll take snaps at center during spring practices, as will Gambill, last year's starting left guard. Offensive line coach Jeff Myers said last week that as many as 10 players could take reps at center in the spring.

Nichols, Holler and Lewis are all transfers. Coaches are excited about the potential of Breland, who made his first career start in the Liberty Bowl as a true freshman.

Defensive line

Starters: CorMontae Hamilton, Patrick Lucas Jr., Keveion’ta Spears, William Whitlow Jr.

Others: Jarra Anderson, Derick Hunter Jr., Joshua White, Devin Baldwin

New defensive line coach Lou Esposito has work to do to replace program stalwart Jaylon Allen, but there's plenty of depth here, particularly on the interior.

Linebacker

Starters: Chandler Martin, Javante Mackey, Matt Hudson

Others: Jayden Flaker, Bryce Edmondson, Donovan Mathena

Martin projects as the Tigers' best defensive player. Coordinator Jordon Hankins' defense has to replace captain Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, but he brought in a slew of highly productive linebackers in Mackey, Hudson and Flaker. You can bet Hankins, who is also the linebackers coach, will look to get as many of those guys on the field as he can.

"We're going to play with a bunch of linebackers," Hankins said. "That's what I believe in."

Cornerback

Starters: DeAgo Brumfield, Davion Ross, An'Darius Coffey

In the mix: DJ Bell, Julian Barnett, Jaidyn Denis, Tyrin Taylor, Cameron Miller

Ross garnered all-conference recognition in 2022 but missed most of 2023 with an injury. The Tigers have multiple players who can play both safety and cornerback. Coffey played the STAR role in 2023.

Safety

Starters: Greg Rubin, Kourtlan Marsh

In the mix: Jordan Grier, Tahj Ra-El, Jaylen Johnson

Marsh is a Samford transfer who coaches are excited about and could help fill the void left by captain Simeon Blair. Rubin played a major role in 2023 and will be expected to take another step in his development this season.

Special teams

Starters: Caden Costa (kicker), Joshua Sloan (punter)

In the mix: Tanner Gillis, Tristian Vandenberg

Special teams coach Chris White brought in transfers Costa and Sloan to shore up the special teams room. Gillis became Memphis' kicker for most of last season but will work on both kicking and punting this offseason, White said.

