What does it mean that Brandon Scherff lands on IR for 3rd straight season?

What's it mean that Brandon Scherff lands on IR for 3rd straight season?

For the third straight season, Washington Football guard Brandon Scherff will spend time on the injured reserve list.

That's no indictment on Scherff, but it's the reality for Washington's fifth overall pick from the 2015 NFL Draft and Washington's only offensive player with a Pro Bowl appearance on his resume.

Before things get further it's important to point out a few things:

Scherff's current injury (MCL sprain) is not expected to keep him out that long. Reports show three to five weeks, and before the NFL changed IR rules for COVID-19, he probably would not end up on the injured reserve at all. While Scherff has been on the IR in each of the past three seasons, it's all been for different injuries. In 2018 he injured his pectoral muscle, in 2019 it was a shoulder injury, and now a knee injury. That's less worrisome than one injury over and over, yet still a worrisome pattern.

Washington used the franchise tag on Scherff this offseason, which guaranteed the 6-foot-5, 315 lb. former Iowa Hawkeye more than $15 million for the 2020 season. The tag also means Scherff is not under contract for 2021 and could hit free agency.

Deciding how much to pay interior linemen is tough as tackles often set the market for the offensive line around the NFL. Scherff, however, has three Pro Bowl appearances and an impressive track record when he's on the field.

Months ago when Ron Rivera took over the football operation in Washington, he explained that he liked Scherff's tape as a player but wanted to get to know the person.

"One of the things that we talk about is who these guys are and as we’ve gotten to know Brandon, as I’ve gotten to know him, I’ve been impressed so far," Rivera said in August. "It’s one of those things that again, going into the offseason, who knows."

Well, for the future of Scherff and the franchise, things seem uncertain.