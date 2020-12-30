What does Matt Barkley’s cryptic tweet mean?

Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley is up to something.

On Wednesday, Barkley took to his social media account on Twitter and sent out a message that was aimed at fans of his team. In the message, Barkley references “seeing Bills Mafia” soon… specifically, in the playoffs:

See you in the playoffs, #BillsMafia — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) December 30, 2020

There has recently been discussions surrounding whether or not fans would be allowed at Bills Stadium when Buffalo has their upcoming postseason game there. While there has yet to be any sort of announcement, some speculate that Barkley knows… something about that.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for any update surrounding sneaky Matt’s tweet/ fans being allowed in for the playoffs…

