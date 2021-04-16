How does Marquez Callaway’s rookie year compare to his predecessors?

Ask a group of Saints fans which player they’re most excited to see in 2021 and you’ll hear a lot about Marquez Callaway. Last year’s undrafted find out of Tennessee made an early impression for his aggressive return skills on special teams, but he also seemed to catch everything that was thrown his way while fighting hard for yards after the catch. It’s not hard to see why the Who Dat Nation is hyping him up as a breakout candidate.

But some of the talk around Callaway has been kind of wild. “He’ll be No. 2 on the depth chart by the end of the year,” some comments read. “Man, 600 or 700 yards from him would be great,” others chime in. One observer adds: “He seems to be the real deal we hoped Tre’Quan Smith might be, and he’s looked the part from Day 1.”

We need to tap the brakes a little, or at least do some research to see if his performance was as impressive as advertised. So I put together a list of the 17 wide receivers who have started their NFL careers with the Saints since 2006, and slimmed down the sample size to those who appeared in at least 8 regular season games while catching 20 or more passes as rookies. That gives an idea of rookies who played a fairly visible role in the offense (to date, Kenny Stills is the only first-year receiver in the Sean Payton era to appear in 16 regular season games). This left me with nine names to compare against each other, eliminating this group as non-qualifiers:

Adrian Arrington

Dan Arnold

Deonte Harris

Jalen Saunders

Juwan Johnson

Lance Moore

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Tommylee Lewis

First let’s start with Callaway as our point of reference.

Marquez Callaway, 2020

New Orleans Saints returner Marquez Callaway (12) carries past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (37) on a punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Catch rate: 77.8% (1st)

Yards per catch: 10.1 (9th)

Receptions per game: 1.9 (5th)

Yards per game: 19.4 (9th)

Touchdowns per game: 0.00 (9th)

So we got off to a good start, with Callaway posting the highest catch rate of the group -- reeling in a higher percentage of his targets than strong-handed receivers like Michael Thomas and Brandin Cooks. But he didn’t quite make the most of his opportunities. Callaway ranked last in both yards per catch and yards per game, and he’s the only member of the pack to not catch a touchdown pass as a rookie (to be fair, he caught one in Week 7 against the Panthers, but it was wiped off the board by a weak penalty on Tre’Quan Smith). But even if he had scored once, he’d still rank last. Keith Kirkwood caught two touchdown passes as a rookie, while Cooks, Robert Meachem, and Joe Morgan each hit the end zone three times. Some of that lack of production is due to his quarterback. Callaway felt Drew Brees’ limitations just like every other receiver on the team in 2020, with injuries and age finally catching up to the Hall of Famer. If Callaway had caught on with Brees in his prime, his numbers probably look very different. It’s telling that the Saints averaged 10.7 yards per reception as a team. Nobody was able to find much success downfield last season.

Keith Kirkwood, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Keith Kirkwood #18 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Catch rate: 61.9% (6th)

Yards per catch: 16.1 (4th)

Receptions per game: 1.6 (7th)

Yards per game: 26.1 (7th)

Touchdowns per game: 0.25 (6th)

We’ll keep the theme going with the other undrafted wideouts who met the benchmarks. Kirkwood was more of a vertical threat than Callaway, but that’s helped by the Saints offense drawing up more routes at a further depth in 2018 than we saw in 2020. Still, let’s not lose sight of why the team was excited by him: his completion percentage when targeted was respectable at a greater degree of difficulty downfield. The Saints had good reason to give him the nod as their Michael Thomas replacement during the superstar’s brief holdout to open training camp the following year. If not for injuries slowing him down, Kirkwood might have hung around a while longer. But durability has continued to be a problem for him in Carolina.

Joe Morgan, 2012

Nov 24, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Morgan (13) on a 67-yard run in the first quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Catch rate: 47.6% (9th)

Yards per catch: 37.9 (1st)

Receptions per game: 0.7 (9th)

Yards per game: 27.1 (6th)

Touchdowns per game: 0.21 (7th)

Morgan caught Brees at the perfect time, pairing his field-stretching speed with Brees’ MVP-caliber arm in his heyday. And these numbers reflect that. Despite his low catch rate, he rewarded the Saints with big plays when he did catch the ball; his yards gained per completion was 157% of the next-best receiver in our pool (Robert Meachem at 24.1). But off-field issues like a DWI charge, in-game mistakes, and knee injuries cut his career short. It’s a shame because he truly was one of the most exciting undrafted rookies the Saints have found over the years.

Marques Colston, 2006

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 30: Nolan Carroll #28 of the Miami Dolphins defends a pass intended for Marques Colston #12 of the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 30, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Dolphins 38-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Catch rate: 60.9% (7th)

Yards per catch: 14.8 (6th)

Receptions per game: 5.0 (3rd)

Yards per game: 74.1 (2nd)

Touchdowns per game: 0.57 (2nd)

It wouldn’t really be fair to compare Callaway to the other players on the list; Cooks, Mecheam, Thomas, and Smith were each picked in the top three rounds, and Kenny Stills was also expected to go higher than the fifth round. But Colston was very close to being his draft class’s Mr. Irrelevant, so we’ll include him. After all, he’s the player every seventh rounder the Saints have picked since has been compared to. But instead he’s the exception that proves the rule, in that the vast majority of late-round picks are lucky to make the squad at all. Colston quickly became Brees’ favorite target, using his physical style of play to consistently find ways to get open, either rumbling through empty zones or outmuscling opponents man to man. He put up rare numbers for a rookie; of everyone in our group, only Thomas, a top-50 draft pick, has done better in his first year going pro. So remember that when we’re throwing comparisons around and hyping up players after their first year in the NFL. Talents like Colston only come around once in a blue moon.

Reviewing the group

Here is how our nine qualifiers stacked up against each other, organized by yards per game:

Now this wasn’t done as some sort of Callaway hit piece. But as a fanbase, some expectations need to be cooled; Callaway could have a nice second season by picking up, like, 500 yards as the third or fourth receiver on the depth chart, but that would be a disappointment in many eyes based how fans are talking about him right now. If he took on a bigger role and only doubled the numbers he put up last year, he'd finish 2021 with just 42 catches for 426 yards. Keeping incremental goals in mind as he continues to grow as a player is important. With that said: here’s hoping he exceeds those expectations.

