When does March Madness Start? Full schedule for First Four, Round 1 games in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Who is ready for some March Madness?

The full 68-team bracket is set and if Selection Sunday's reveal of it showed anything, this year's NCAA Tournament has the potential to be one of the best in recent years.

Reigning national champions UConn edged out Purdue and Houston for the No. 1 overall seed in the field. Mid-major conferences — like the Atlantic-10, American Athletic Conference and Mountain West — played to be significant bid stealers for teams on the bubble as teams like Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Indiana State and Pittsburgh missed the cut for the big dance.

Along with UConn, Houston and Purdue other national championship contender programs include North Carolina, Iowa State, Marquette, Tennessee, Arizona, Kentucky and Alabama amongst others. Teams like Stetson, UAB, Oregon, James Madison and Duquesne look to be the next Fairleigh Dickinson or Florida Atlantic and go on a Cinderella run.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State are back in the big dance for the 26th consecutive season, an NCAA record for most consecutive tournament appearances for both a coach and program.

The best postseason tournament in sports is roughly 35 hours away from tipping off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday, March 19. You can watch all 68 games of the NCAA Tournament across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. You can also watch select NCAA Tournament games on Sling TV.

So who is ready to find out who will create their One Shining Moment?

Here's what you need to know about March Madness from its start date, important dates and schedules for the 2024 NCAA Tournament and more:

When does March Madness start?

Start date: Tuesday, March 19 (First Four)

The 2024 NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 19 with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The first set of the first weekend (i.e. first and second rounds) games will begin Thursday, March 21 and continue through Sunday, March 24.

The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will take place from Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31. The Final Four begins Saturday, April 6 in Glendale, Arizona with the national championship game taking place two days later on Monday, April 8.

Here's a full breakdown of dates for Selection Sunday and each round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: Tuesday, March 19 through Wednesday, March 20

Round of 64: Thursday, March 21 through Friday, March 22

Round of 32: Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, March 24

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 28 through Friday, March 29

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 30 through Sunday, March 31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6

National Championship: Monday, April 8

NCAA Tournament schedule 2024

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

Game 1: (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m | truTV (Sling TV)

Game 2: (10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Wednesday, March 20

Game 3: (16) Grambling State vs. (16) Montana State | 6:40 p.m | truTV (Sling TV)

Game 4: (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Round of 64

Thursday, March 21

Friday, March 21

