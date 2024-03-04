When does March Madness begin? 2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates, TV channels

When does March Madness begin?

You don't have to wait much longer for the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament to start.

The bracket for the tournament will be revealed on the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday, March 17 at 4 p.m. MST (6 p.m. EST) on CBS.

The First Four games will be played March 19-20, with the first round of the tournament beginning March 21-22. The second round is scheduled for March 23-24, with the Sweet 16 set for March 28-29.

The Elite Eight of March Madness will be played March 30-31, with the Final Four on April 6.

The NCAA Championship Game is on April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

March Madness schedule: Key dates for NCAA Tournament

Sunday, March 17, 4 p.m. MST: NCAA Tournament Selection Show

March 19-20: First Four games in Dayton, Ohio

March 21-22: First round games at various locations

March 23-24: Second round games at various locations

March 28-29: Sweet 16 games at various locations

March 30-31: Elite Eight games at various locations

April 6: Final Four games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

April 8: NCAA Championship Game at Start Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

When is Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament?

The bracket for the men's NCAA Tournament will be revealed during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on March 17.

CBS will air the show, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. MST (6 p.m. EST).

When is the First Four of the NCAA Tournament?

When is the first March Madness game?

The first game of the NCAA Tournament will be on March 19 in Dayton, Ohio in a First Four game (there will be two games on March 19 and two games on March 20).

In 2011, the NCAA Tournament expanded to 68 teams, with 31 automatic qualifiers, and 37 at-large bids, and the First Four was created. The First Four consists of eight teams — the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers, and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams, with teams in each category playing against each other for the right to advance to the first round.

March Madness is almost here. Here's what you need to know about the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

How to watch NCAA Tournament on TV in 2024

What channels will NCAA Tournament games be on in 2024?

The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament games will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Specific television information will be released when the NCAA Tournament field is announced during the Selection Show on March 17.

Games will also be available to stream via streaming services, such as FuboTV (stream with this free trial).

March Madness odds: Who will win NCAA Tournament?

Who are the favorites to win the tournament?

Defending champion UConn leads odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Huskies are +500 to win March Madness. Houston is second, at +650.

Purdue comes in third, at +700.

Arizona is fourth in the odds at +1000.

The rest of the top 10 in odds to win the men's national championship are Tennessee (+1200), North Carolina (+1800), Kansas (+2000), Auburn (+2000), Iowa State (+2000) and Kentucky (+2200).

