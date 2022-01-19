Does Mac Jones need a No. 1 WR? Dante Scarnecchia shares his thoughts

Does Mac Jones need a No. 1 WR? Scarnecchia shares his thoughts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones left a positive impression in his rookie season. But for the young quarterback to make the leap in Year 2, the New England Patriots might need to get him some help.

Jones didn't have a true top target to lean on during his first NFL campaign. James White was expected to be a go-to option for the 15th overall draft pick, but the veteran pass-catching back suffered a season-ending injury Week 3. Free-agent additions Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor underwhelmed, and although Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne were reliable wideouts, neither can be considered No. 1 receivers.

So, do the Patriots need to go get an elite weapon for their new franchise QB this offseason? Former Pats offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia shared his opinion.

"I think that all quarterbacks want that guy," Scarnecchia said Tuesday on Early Edition. "And they are out there. They exist across the league and everyone looks for that type of guy. I mentioned three names, obviously Julian (Edelman), obviously Wes (Welker), and to a degree Danny Amendola. I could add a fourth in there in Troy Brown. I mean, he was the original guy in that group. But those are go-to guys. They're first-down guys. ... Just guys that keep the chains moving.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not trying to disparage anybody. I think Jakobi's a really a good football player, and I also think to a degree Kendrick made his presence known. Agholor's been hurt and hasn't had the productivity that I'm sure he'd like to have. But the more weapons you put around these guys, the better off you're gonna be. Just take a look around the league, man. That's what it takes. You've got to put weapons around."

Scarnecchia was a Patriots assistant for 34 years and earned five Super Bowl titles, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes for an offense to succeed. Of course, the problem is Edelmans, Welkers, Amendolas and Browns don't grow on trees.

Bill Belichick and Co. have plenty of time to explore their options, whether it be via free agency, the trade market, or the NFL Draft. But as important as it may be to get Jones another weapon or two, there are other holes to fill on the roster, particularly in the secondary and at linebacker.

You can watch the full interview with Scarnecchia below: