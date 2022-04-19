Does Mac Jones have enough weapons? Chris Simms weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots got Mac Jones some help this offseason by acquiring veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins. Do they still need to give their second-year quarterback more weapons to work with in 2022?

That's a question they'll have to answer when the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on April 28. Adding Parker makes the receiver position less of a priority compared to positions like cornerback or the interior offensive line, but it certainly couldn't hurt to take a flier on one of the top WR prospects available.

If Bill Belichick and Co. do look to get Jones another weapon, which wideouts could be an option? Chris Simms joined Tom E. Curran on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss the state of the Patriots WR depth chart and name a couple of pass-catchers they could target in the draft.

Patriots Talk: Chris Simms on Belichicks' legacy and WRs for Patriots in the draft

"When you add in Jakobi Meyers with (Nelson) Agholor, (Kendrick) Bourne, and now you throw in DeVante Parker, and then the two tight ends to go along with it, I sit there and go, they're not desperate for anything. They're pretty good," Simms said of the Patriots offense.

"They're gonna let their system do it for them for the most part. Parker's the one guy I look at who can be that 'it's 1-on-1, you can't cover him and Mac Jones is going to throw a strike.' But I also would love to see them put a little more firepower or speed over there too, just someone who scares a defense."

Simms identified two wideouts the Patriots could have their eye on after the first round.

"You get down in the draft, there's a lot of guys here. Like, Skyy Moore to me is a guy that's like a Wes Welker, Julian Edelman-plus special football player. I don't think he'll be there by the second round.

"John Metchie, a guy from Alabama, I could see that being a guy New England looks at, certainly. That might be more of a third-round pick or somewhere in that range."

Also discussed in this episode: What impact will Belichick’s post-Brady career have on his legacy? Concerns for Mac Jones' development after Josh McDaniels' departure. And how do the futures of Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo impact teams drafting a QB?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube.