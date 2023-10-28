Does LSU play today? College football schedule for Tigers' next game after Week 9 bye
LSU football has two losses this season, but an opportunity to rebound in a big way awaits in the coming weeks.
The No. 15 Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) are playing their best football of the year coming off back-to-backs wins over Auburn (48-18) and Army (62-0). And their next outing is against No. 8 Alabama (7-0, 5-0 SEC) for a shot at moving atop the SEC West standings.
More: LSU football: Brian Kelly provides updates on Emery Jones, Denver Harris and Duce Chestnut
Led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU ranks first nationally in total offense, averaging 552.9 yards per game. Daniels, a Heisman Trophy candidate in his fifth college season, also ranks second in the country in passing yards (2,573) and first in passing touchdowns (25).
The defense, however, has been a concern, ranking 88th of 130 teams in total defense allowing 395 yards a game.
Here's everything you need to know about LSU’s remaining 2023 college football schedule:
More: LSU football: Brian Kelly provides updates on Zy Alexander, Mekhi Wingo and Denver Harris
Does LSU play today?
The Tigers don't play in Week 9, as they're idle following their 62-0 win over Army. Both LSU and Alabama are idle entering their matchup Nov. 4 in Tuscaloosa.
After facing the Crimson Tide, the Tigers finish their regular season with Florida, Georgia State and Texas A&M.
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
No. 8 Florida State 45, LSU 24
Saturday, Sept. 9
LSU 72, Grambling State 10
Saturday, Sept. 16
LSU 41, Mississippi State 14*
Saturday, Sept. 23
LSU 34, Arkansas 31*
Saturday, Sept. 30
No. 20 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49*
Saturday, Oct. 7
LSU 49, No. 22 Missouri 39*
Saturday, Oct. 14
LSU 48, Auburn 18
Saturday, Oct. 21
LSU 62, Army 0
Saturday, Oct. 28
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 4
at No. 10 Alabama*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Florida*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Georgia State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Texas A&M
Saturday, Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
College football schedule Week 9
Matchup
Location
Time (CT)
TV
South Carolina at Texas A&M
College Station, Texas
11 a.m.
ESPN
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida
Jacksonville, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
CBS
Mississippi State at Auburn
Auburn, Ala.
2:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Lexington, Ky.
6 p.m.
ESPN
Vanderbilt at No. 11 Ole Miss
Oxford, Miss.
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Does LSU play today? Tigers' Week 9 college football schedule after bye