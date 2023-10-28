Does LSU play today? College football schedule for Tigers' next game after Week 9 bye

LSU football has two losses this season, but an opportunity to rebound in a big way awaits in the coming weeks.

The No. 15 Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) are playing their best football of the year coming off back-to-backs wins over Auburn (48-18) and Army (62-0). And their next outing is against No. 8 Alabama (7-0, 5-0 SEC) for a shot at moving atop the SEC West standings.

More: LSU football: Brian Kelly provides updates on Emery Jones, Denver Harris and Duce Chestnut

Led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU ranks first nationally in total offense, averaging 552.9 yards per game. Daniels, a Heisman Trophy candidate in his fifth college season, also ranks second in the country in passing yards (2,573) and first in passing touchdowns (25).

The defense, however, has been a concern, ranking 88th of 130 teams in total defense allowing 395 yards a game.

Here's everything you need to know about LSU’s remaining 2023 college football schedule:

More: LSU football: Brian Kelly provides updates on Zy Alexander, Mekhi Wingo and Denver Harris

Does LSU play today?

The Tigers don't play in Week 9, as they're idle following their 62-0 win over Army. Both LSU and Alabama are idle entering their matchup Nov. 4 in Tuscaloosa.

After facing the Crimson Tide, the Tigers finish their regular season with Florida, Georgia State and Texas A&M.

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 No. 8 Florida State 45, LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 LSU 72, Grambling State 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 20 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, No. 22 Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 LSU 62, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

College football schedule Week 9

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV South Carolina at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 11 a.m. ESPN No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida Jacksonville, Fla. 2:30 p.m. CBS Mississippi State at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 2:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 20 Tennessee at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 6 p.m. ESPN Vanderbilt at No. 11 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Does LSU play today? Tigers' Week 9 college football schedule after bye