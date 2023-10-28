Advertisement

Does LSU play today? College football schedule for Tigers' next game after Week 9 bye

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
LSU football has two losses this season, but an opportunity to rebound in a big way awaits in the coming weeks.

The No. 15 Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) are playing their best football of the year coming off back-to-backs wins over Auburn (48-18) and Army (62-0). And their next outing is against No. 8 Alabama (7-0, 5-0 SEC) for a shot at moving atop the SEC West standings.

Led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU ranks first nationally in total offense, averaging 552.9 yards per game. Daniels, a Heisman Trophy candidate in his fifth college season, also ranks second in the country in passing yards (2,573) and first in passing touchdowns (25).

The defense, however, has been a concern, ranking 88th of 130 teams in total defense allowing 395 yards a game.

Here's everything you need to know about LSU’s remaining 2023 college football schedule:

Does LSU play today?

The Tigers don't play in Week 9, as they're idle following their 62-0 win over Army. Both LSU and Alabama are idle entering their matchup Nov. 4 in Tuscaloosa.

After facing the Crimson Tide, the Tigers finish their regular season with Florida, Georgia State and Texas A&M.

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Sunday, Sept. 3

No. 8 Florida State 45, LSU 24

Saturday, Sept. 9

LSU 72, Grambling State 10

Saturday, Sept. 16

LSU 41, Mississippi State 14*

Saturday, Sept. 23

LSU 34, Arkansas 31*

Saturday, Sept. 30

No. 20 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49*

Saturday, Oct. 7

LSU 49, No. 22 Missouri 39*

Saturday, Oct. 14

LSU 48, Auburn 18

Saturday, Oct. 21

LSU 62, Army 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYE

Saturday, Nov. 4

at No. 10 Alabama*

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. Florida*

Saturday, Nov. 18

vs. Georgia State

Saturday, Nov. 25

vs. Texas A&M

Saturday, Dec. 2

SEC championship game (Atlanta)

College football schedule Week 9

Matchup

Location

Time (CT)

TV

South Carolina at Texas A&M

College Station, Texas

11 a.m.

ESPN

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida

Jacksonville, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

CBS

Mississippi State at Auburn

Auburn, Ala.

2:30 p.m.

SEC Network

No. 20 Tennessee at Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.

6 p.m.

ESPN

Vanderbilt at No. 11 Ole Miss

Oxford, Miss.

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

