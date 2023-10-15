Does LSU football have the best offense in college football? 5 questions post Auburn win

BATON ROUGE – LSU football posted its best performance since Week 3 this weekend, as No. 19 LSU demolished Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, 48-18.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense posted their third consecutive 40+ point performance. LSU's defense also finally stepped up, holding Auburn to just 293 yards of offense.

Here are five questions surrounding LSU (5-2, 4-1 SEC) following its dominant win.

How did Lance Heard fare filling in for Emery Jones?

After center Charles Turner hyperextended his knee last week against Missouri, LSU suffered another injury on its offensive line this week.

Right tackle Emery Jones sprained his left ankle on Saturday, leaving the game in the first quarter in crutches. He was replaced by freshman and former five-star recruit Lance Heard who hadn't seen the field since Week 3.

But despite committing a holding penalty, Heard played well. He allowed just one quarterback pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps against Auburn, according to Pro Football Focus. He has yet to allow a sack in 65 snaps in pass protection this season, per PFF.

Was Saturday Harold Perkins' best performance this season?

Harold Perkins did a little bit of everything for LSU's defense on Saturday.

Against Auburn, Perkins had four quarterback pressures, a sack, a pass breakup, two tackles for loss and five total tackles. The performance was a continuation of the steady progress he's made since his failed middle linebacker experiment in Week 1.

It's not a coincidence that as Perkins has played better the last two weeks, so has LSU's defense.

Who is LSU's most underrated player on defense?

Bradyn Swinson has a strong case to be LSU's most underappreciated player on defense.

The Oregon transfer is second on the team in quarterback pressures with 13, only behind Mekhi Wingo and Harold Perkins who have 14 pressures apiece. Swinson also leads the team in quarterback pressures on true pass sets and pass rush win percentage among LSU defenders with at least 10 pass-rushing snaps, according to PFF.

How good was LSU's run game against Auburn

Speaking of underrated, LSU's run game has been almost as dominant as its passing game this season, and Saturday was more evidence of that being the case.

LSU averaged 6.1 yards per carry and ran for 238 yards against Auburn, one of the better defenses in the SEC. And Logan Diggs led the team with 97 rushing yards, his fourth consecutive game in which he ran for at least 97 yards.

LSU is second in the nation in rushing yards per game among teams that have played at least seven games this season. Given how explosive its passing game has been, LSU's rushing attack is the extra boost that makes its offense unfair for opposing defenses to try to stop.

Does LSU have the best offense in college football?

Through seven weeks, LSU leads the FBS in first downs played and total yards.

It's also second in third down conversion percentage, yards per game, touchdowns on offense, passing yards, yards per play, red zone scores, points and points per game among teams that have played at least seven games.

Add in the fact that LSU has played four of its first seven games away from home and three games against ranked teams, and there's a case to be made that the Tigers have the nation's best offense. Washington and Oregon are the only attacking units in the nation that are on the same level as LSU.

Any of those teams are worthy of being hailed as No. 1.

