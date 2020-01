Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde discuss Monday's CFP National Championship game between LSU and Clemson. What does LSU need to do on defense to stop Clemson from repeating as champs? Did Ohio State provide the model on how to beat Clemson's outstanding WRs Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins?

