How does Louisville football stack up in ACC ahead of Jeff Brohm Year 2? 3 numbers to know

Louisville football should expect to be a top-25 team when the preseason rankings are released over the next few months.

Jeff Brohm’s debut performance as his alma mater’s head football coach put the program back on the national stage for the first time in nearly a decade.

“They weren't a team that really forced the attention of or the national spotlight onto them,” ESPN college football reporter David Hale said. “Last year, particularly with the Notre Dame win, that changed a good bit.”

Louisville had only defeated Notre Dame once before the 33-20 home victory over the Fighting Irish.

The bar was raised inside the Cardinals’ building, but outside expectations have risen, too. According to ESPN’s FPI rankings, Louisville has the third-best chance of winning the ACC (12%). The Seminoles have the best chance of repeating as conference champs at 26.2%, followed by Clemson (19.3%), which finished sixth in the league standings.

U of L prepared for the challenge by hitting the transfer portal hard again, bringing in the 13th-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports. The Cardinals’ high school recruiting class ranks 38th nationally, with five of the players arriving in January.

Louisville opens the season at home for the first time since 2020 and will look for a strong start against Austin Peay.

Here are three numbers to know ahead of the season:

81

Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte again will be a cornerstone on defense.

According to ESPN’s SP+ rankings, Louisville is eighth nationally in returning defensive production at 81%. Not only does that include the Cardinals’ six players who played 500 or more snaps but also the five defenders they added from the transfer portal.

Defensive linemen Ashton Gillotte and Mason Reiger are ranked third and eighth, respectively, in the highest-graded returning edge rushers in the ACC, per Pro Football Focus. Gillotte was also the only ACC player to notch 10 or more tackles for loss (13) and sacks (11) in addition to totaling 10 run stops at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Harvard transfer Thor Griffith, who arrived on campus this month, has the best grade of ACC defensive tackles heading into the fall. Florida International transfer Jordan Guerad ranks fourth.

U of L’s secondary is strengthened by the return of cornerback Quincy Riley. He allowed only 23 completions on 63 targets for the sixth-lowest completion rate among FBS teams (36.5%). His allowed QB rating (8.7) is also top five among returning ACC defenders.

TJ Quinn leads the Cardinals’ linebackers as the team’s leading tackler from 2023. His 92 tackles are fourth most among returning ACC defensive players.

7.9

ESPN’s FPI rankings project Louisville’s win-loss record to be 7.9-4.3 despite the Cardinals’ 10-win season a year ago. It’s the sixth-best projected record among conference teams, with none predicted to win 10 games.

Ranked 38th nationally and fifth in the ACC, Louisville’s upcoming strength of schedule is much more difficult than in 2023 and plays a big part in the lower projected number. The Cardinals have road games at Notre Dame, Clemson and rival Kentucky this year after going 9-11 away from their home stadium over the last three seasons. A home game against SMU shouldn't be taken lightly, either. The ACC newcomers are ranked 25th in ESPN’s FPI rankings.

But winning at least two of those games puts the Cardinals in good position to make the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. ESPN gives U of L an 18.3% chance of accomplishing the feat, which is third highest in the conference behind Florida State (35.9%) and Clemson (26.9%).

7.6

Last year, Caullin Lacy averaged 7.6 receptions per game for South Alabama. It ranked sixth among FBS pass catchers and is the highest among returning ACC receivers after Virginia’s Malik Washington (9.2) became a sixth-round NFL draft pick. Lacy also has the second-best receiving grade of returning ACC receivers (85.0) behind Miami’s Xavier Restrepo (89.0).

Although Lacy started in the slot during the spring game, versatility will be key for Louisville’s receivers. The fifth-year senior and 2025 NFL Draft prospect also has the potential to be the Cardinals’ go-to receiver after Jamari Thrash left for the NFL.

