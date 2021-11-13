Does Lou Holtz believe Ohio State can beat Georgia, CFP worthy?

The Georgia Bulldogs have separated themselves from the rest of the country. If you listen to the national media, it’s Georgia at No. 1, then everyone else. And to be fair, Kirby Smart’s crew has looked better than anyone else with a dominant defense that’s hard to move the ball against.

There have been many ask whether or not any team can even beat Georgia. It seems like the same question that’s asked almost yearly about Alabama. Oh, and by the way, last year notwithstanding, the Tide lose a game almost every year.

But back to Georgia. One person that’s weighed in on who can beat the Bulldogs is former Notre Dame all-timer coach Lou Holtz. He touched on teams he believes can beat the Bulldogs, and you might be happy to know that he threw Ohio State into the ring, along with — of course — Alabama. And he believes there’s a glaring weakness that can be exploited.

I think quarterback might be a question for them against a good team,” Holtz said. “I think Alabama is capable of beating Georgia. I think Ohio State is capable of beating them. I don’t think many other teams in the country are.”

Like almost everyone else with an opinion (us included), Holtz then went on to pick his College Football Playoff teams as it stands right now. Once again, he singled out Ohio State.

“I think you have to go Georgia number one, I’d go Alabama number two – although they seem to be more vulnerable this year than other years in the past,” Holtz continued. “I think No. 3, I’d go with Ohio State, I think number four Oregon – Oregon has been very inconsistent. The only time they played a complete game was against Ohio State, they beat them. If they run the table, they’re going to make it. The team that I think that [isn’t] really receiving the recognition they deserve is Oklahoma. It is true that Oklahoma won six of their first eight games by 12 points or less but once they went to the freshman quarterback [Caleb] Williams, they’ve been a different football team.

“Oklahoma…plays Baylor this week, Iowa State next and then finishing up at Oklahoma State, they have a chance to move in the top four. And I think you have to put Cincinnati in there although Cincinnati was very, very fortunate to beat Tulsa last week.”

You can listen to the entire exchange between Holtz and Buckeye Nation’s favorite enemy, Mark May.

Now, before you get too excited about Lou Holtz highlighting Ohio State as a team to beat, remember that he grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio, and was an assistant in Columbus under Woody Hayes.

Still, it’s nice to see someone that knows about the game signaling out the Buckeyes as a program that has the skill and ability to go out there and have a chance to win it all.

