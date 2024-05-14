Does it look like star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is getting close to a return?

Does it look like star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is getting close to a return? The Latvian center has been sighted at several Celtics practices in recent days, moving more and better as time passes — and getting the fans of the team excited about his potential return.

He still has not been doing 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills as far as we know. So he may yet be a bit away from a return to action with Boston, and may not return this round with the Celtics possessing a commanding 3-1 series lead vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, and Josue Pavon, took a closer look at KP’s situation on a recent episode. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire