What does the long-term future of the Chicago Bulls look like?

For the past three years, the Chicago Bulls have been stagnant. Ever since they changed up their core in 2021, they’ve remained firmly in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. While they managed to win one playoff game in 2022, they haven’t been back since, and this season, they’re in danger of missing the playoffs yet again.

Much to the dismay of the fanbase, the Bulls decided to stand pat at the deadline again this year, choosing to roll into the postseason with their current roster. And though there have been rumblings that the team will trade Zach LaVine this summer, that’s the only major change that seems to be on the horizon.

That begs the question – what does the long-term future of the Bulls look like? The Yahoo Sports YouTube channel recently discussed this.

Is Coby White the guy to lead them into the future? Will they hit on a draft pick this year? How long will DeMar DeRozan be around? All of these are important questions.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire