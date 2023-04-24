Does LeBron still have what it takes to take the Lakers on a deep playoff run? | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vince Goodwill is joined by Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University J.A. Adande on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss the potential that LeBron James still can carry a team through the playoffs. J.A. also explains why the NBA Playoffs gives fans a true glimpse into the revelation and redemption of star players.

