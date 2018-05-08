Does the latest Pulisic to Man United rumor make sense?

Even with no World Cup on his calendar, Christian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him.

The highly-rated American teenager has been subjected to numerous transfer rumors over the past 12 months since bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund, with many taking him to the English Premier League. With Dortmund’s future in flux, it could be the right time for Pulisic to cash in on his value and sign a massive new contract with a new club.

But it would have to make sense, and the latest rumor is a real head scratcher. The Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United has offered Borussia Dortmund Anthony Martial plus cash for Pulisic, who is rated at around $53 million by Transfermarkt.

Considering Jose Mourinho’s continued resistance to playing young players, from Chelsea to Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, it wouldn’t make sense for Pulisic to follow in Martial’s footsteps and sign to play at Old Trafford, at least while Mourinho is in charge.

Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have all suffered under Mourinho, failing to keep a regular place in the side despite some promosing performances from the former two. A move to Man United doesn’t bode well for Pulisic, a player who needs to keep starting matches in order to continue to grow and become an even better player.

Even right now, a move to Liverpool wouldn’t make a lot of sense, with Pulisic surely playing second-fiddle to the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamad Salah. At the same time, Klopp has rotated his squad quite a bit and Pulisic would likely start a number of games, especially if Mane or Salah are injured.

Ultimately, a move to Man United only makes sense for Pulisic in the marketing and finance departments. He’ll sell millions of jerseys and make millions per year, but he may not develop as much as he could at another club.